Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, Fear The Walking Dead fans, you’re not dreaming!. AMC announced that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is set to make her return to Fear in the second half of Season 7, which returns on April 17, 2022. Even better, Dickens will continue as a series regular in Season 8. So, Madison’s...

