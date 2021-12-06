Holiday tradition: Lefse making at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault

Longtime Fox News anchor Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving his Sunday news show, and CNN quickly announced he would be joining their new streaming service. "After 18 years, this is my final 'Fox News Sunday,'" Wallace said. "It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise."
Washington (CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sent an email saying the National Guard would be present to 'protect pro Trump people' in the lead up to the US Capitol insurrection, according to a new contempt report released by the January 6 committee Sunday night.
Rescuers continued to search for survivors Monday after deadly tornadoes tore through Kentucky and neighboring states over the weekend, decimating entire towns and leaving dozens dead. The series of unseasonal storms ripped through several states across the Midwest and South overnight on Friday, leveling a candle factory and entire communities...
At least one person has died from the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.K., British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday, reports The Washington Post. “Sadly yes, omicron is producing hospitalizations, and sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron,” Johnson said while on a visit to a vaccination clinic in Paddington, London, reports CNBC News.
London (CNN) — Britain is facing a "tidal wave" of infections from the new Omicron coronavirus variant, ministers have warned, as they sound the alarm on rapid transmission rates in London and across the country. On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the country's first death of a...
President Biden is signing an executive order on Monday intended to cut back on the bureaucracy around government services for the public such as renewing their passports, applying for loans or changing their name. The order, which Biden will sign on Monday afternoon on camera, affects 36 "customer experience improvement...
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The most dramatic Formula One season in years ended, of course, in one of the most dramatic finishes possible when Max Verstappen snatched the world championship away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP. Mercedes...
Peloton proved it isn't a company to rest on its laurels when it debuted an advertisement Sunday to combat the shocking plot twist in HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival, “And Just Like That... .”. Spoiler alert for anyone who has yet to watch the...
EILAT, Israel (AP) — Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on Sunday, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned her successor, a Bollywood actress,...
Mary Ziegler is a law professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present." Follow her @maryrziegler. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — For months, abortion...
Comments / 0