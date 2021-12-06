ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tony Oliva on learning he made Baseball HOF: 'I almost died'

fox9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwins legend Tony Oliva is finally on his...

www.fox9.com

Fox News

O'Neil, Hodges, Minoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get Baseball HOF

Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with...
MLB
hometownsource.com

Tony Oliva answers the call to send “Tony-O” to the Hall of Fame

Longtime Bloomington resident Tony Oliva says, “It’s special for me. It’s special for my family.”. That roar you heard from a Bloomington cul-de-sac on Sunday evening was more than deserving as Tony Oliva enthusiastically answered a phone call from the Baseball Hall of Fame to let him know he was elected into Cooperstown as part of the Class of 2022.
MLB
FanSided

A Red Sox fan pays tribute to Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva

A Red Sox fan looks back at Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva. Two great former players have gained entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Both had remarkable careers and fantastic talent. Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva were pleasant and often painful to watch when they played against the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins greats Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Forty-five years seems like a long time to hope for something, but you know what felt even longer to Tony Oliva? Those last 10 minutes before his phone finally rang. "That was 10 loooooong minutes," Oliva said with a laugh. But at 4:40 p.m., his phone buzzed. It was Jane...
MLB
Person
Tony Oliva
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tributes pour in for new Twins Hall of Famers Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat

Tony Oliva waited 45 years to be elected to the Hall of Fame. Now that he has, it may take him another 45 to acknowledge all the heartfelt adulation that the honor has unleashed. "I checked my telephone and I had 192 messages," Oliva said Monday as he basked in...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tony Oliva's prime was a magnificent thing for a young man to watch

Tony Oliva was magnificent to watch as a hitter. The rest was OK, too; good speed and judgment as well as a strong throwing arm in right field. But as a hitter, the images remain for those of us who are vintage Twins followers. The first notice of his hitting...
MLB
#Hof#Baseball Hof#The Baseball Hall Of Fame
heraldcourier.com

MLB: Tony Oliva becomes the ninth former Appy League player to make Baseball Hall of Fame

Tony Oliva has become the ninth former Appalachian League player to earn a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Oliva, Minnie Miñoso, Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges and Jim Kaat in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday by a pair of veterans committees.
MLB
Pioneer Press

Charley Walters: Tony Oliva’s election to the Hall of Fame was long overdue

Denny McLain won two Cy Young Awards and remains the last pitcher to win 31 games in a season. He and Tony Oliva faced each other many times during their primes. “Oliva was the best hitter I ever saw,” McLain told the Pioneer Press after Tony finally was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame last Sunday. “He was the best in the league for years.”
NFL
MLB

Twins celebrate Kaat, Oliva's HOF elections

MINNEAPOLIS -- If the Twins are already celebrating their two new members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame like this, just imagine what things will be like on July 24, 2022, when Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will officially be enshrined in Cooperstown -- with a massive contingent from the Upper Midwest likely there to cheer them on.
MLB
zonecoverage.com

Tony Oliva Is the Patron Saint Of the Twins Way

Sunday’s call from Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame was a long time coming for the patron saint of Minnesota Twins baseball. Tony Oliva celebrated with family and friends as it was announced that he would be inducted into Cooperstown with the rest of the 2022 class. After years of dedication to the only franchise he’s ever known, he will soon get to don their logo on his Hall of Fame plaque. And while his performance on the field will be revered forever, it pales in comparison to his continued heartfelt dedication as the team’s greatest ambassador.
MLB
MLB

