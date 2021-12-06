Tony Oliva on learning he made Baseball HOF: 'I almost died'

Sunday’s call from Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame was a long time coming for the patron saint of Minnesota Twins baseball. Tony Oliva celebrated with family and friends as it was announced that he would be inducted into Cooperstown with the rest of the 2022 class. After years of dedication to the only franchise he’s ever known, he will soon get to don their logo on his Hall of Fame plaque. And while his performance on the field will be revered forever, it pales in comparison to his continued heartfelt dedication as the team’s greatest ambassador.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO