The Tale of Mutt Tails – What Your Dog’s Tail Tells About Their Roots

Robert Chester Ruark was in many senses a miserable excuse for a human being — narcissistic, chauvinistic to an incredible degree, irresponsible, an alcoholic, and someone who absolutely had to be the center of attention no matter what the setting. But mercy me, could the man write. Simply put, no one ever captured the sporting experience in a more telling, insightful fashion than Ruark. His classic tales of “The Old Man and the Boy,” mostly set in neighboring North Carolina, were first published as columns in Field & Stream magazine before being collected in two books, The Old Man and the Boy and The Old Man’s Boy Grows Older. They are among the finest outdoor material ever produced by an American writer.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO