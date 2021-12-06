ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Tale of Mutt Tails – What Your Dog’s Tail Tells About Their Roots

By Enplugged
enplugged.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though everyone says “Oh, they’re just a mutt.” you know you have the best dog in the world. Let’s face it; you are a tad curious about just what breeds co-mingled, to come up with your unique canine companion. A good place to start is at the end… the tail...

enplugged.com

Comments / 0

Related
k9magazine.com

Why Do Dogs Bark? 10 Dog Barks Translated

Have you ever wondered what your dog is trying to tell you when they bark? Have you ever wondered why dogs bark at all? This guide translates dog language so you can have better conversations with your dog. Unless you're the proud owner of a Basenji (the non-barking dog breed)...
ANIMALS
k9magazine.com

7 Dogs Who Like Other Dogs Who Need A New Start

For many people who own a dog, the thought of adopting a dog can often be clouded with a singular, all-encompassing doubt that can prove difficult to overcome; will the rescue dog get on with my existing dog?. It's not only an understandable question to ask, it's a vital one.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herding Dog#Companion Dog#White Dog#Your Dog#Australian Shepherds#Pembroke Welsh Corgis
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mama Dog Wags Her Tail At Man Saving Her Puppies | The Dodo

This dog who was a new mom couldn’t stop wagging her tail once she knew her babies would be safe 💗. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac care for more dogs by donating to: thedo.do/serbia. Follow them on Youtube: thedo.do/Mladenovac. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Is sleeping with your dog in the bed bad?

Every early morning, around 2am, my sleeping partner wakes me up because she’s thirsty and needs a bathroom break. Fortunately for her, she has no trouble going back to sleep. I know this because after this nightly ritual, I’m often wide-awake, listening to her gentle snores. By now, you may...
PETS
Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Sensational Sage, a tiny Shiba Inu mix always on the go

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
PETS
NBC Sports

New breed makes National Dog Show debut in 2021

The National Dog Show on Thanksgiving showcases America’s most popular breeds like the Golden Retriever, the German Shepherd and the Lab. But this year, the 2021 National Dog Show welcomed a new breed to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. The Biewer Terrier (pronounced like beaver), which competes in the Toy...
ANIMALS
columbiametro.com

Dialing in on Duck Dogs

Robert Chester Ruark was in many senses a miserable excuse for a human being — narcissistic, chauvinistic to an incredible degree, irresponsible, an alcoholic, and someone who absolutely had to be the center of attention no matter what the setting. But mercy me, could the man write. Simply put, no one ever captured the sporting experience in a more telling, insightful fashion than Ruark. His classic tales of “The Old Man and the Boy,” mostly set in neighboring North Carolina, were first published as columns in Field & Stream magazine before being collected in two books, The Old Man and the Boy and The Old Man’s Boy Grows Older. They are among the finest outdoor material ever produced by an American writer.
ANIMALS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pet Tales: Mutts less likely to get cancer than purebred dogs, Nationwide says

Mixed-breed dogs “are significantly less likely” to have insurance claims for cancer than purebred dogs, according to an analysis done by Nationwide, a company that sells veterinary health insurance for dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets. Some breeds are more cancer-prone than others, according to Nationwide insurance claims filed for...
PETS
microsoftnewskids.com

13 Adorable Dogs with Big Ears That Are Too Cute

There are some cute dog breeds out there, and by "some," we mean "all." That goes double for the dogs with big ears. There's just something about their disproportionate features that make them all the more adorable. So we rounded up some of our favorite small, medium, and large dog breeds and asked dog expert Jamie Ruden, founder of the website Dog Spotted, to point out key personality traits.
PETS
Good News Network

Rare Canadian Cat Has Thumbs Making His Paws Look Like Cute Mittens

Meet Teddy, the adorable polydactyl cat who was born with extra toes that make his front paws look, like human hands. Three-year-old domestic shorthair Teddy is a polydactyl, which means he has extra toes on his hind feet and two thumbs which makes his front paws look like mittens. Teddy,...
PETS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
lovemeow.com

5 Kittens Longing for Their Mom, Become Completely Enamored with a Cat-loving Dog

Five kittens who were longing for their mom, became completely enamored with a sweet cat-loving dog. Last month, a litter of five kittens were brought in to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA in Virginia) without a mom. They were in need of a foster home, so Asa, a volunteer of the rescue, welcomed them into her care.
PETS
247tempo.com

The Newest Dog Breed You Have Probably Never Heard Of

Almost every year, the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry, officially recognizes one or several new breeds and adds them to the club’s list. The vetting process is quite rigorous. There are over 340 dog breeds known throughout the world, but as of 2021, the AKC officially recognized 197 breeds.
PETS
petpress.net

What is Your Cat Spirit Animal?

Cat owners often wonder what cat they would like to be. People who don’t own cats might identify with cat characteristics, but cat lovers know there are lots of cat traits that only cat lovers possess. This cat spirit animal quiz is for cat owners or cat lovers who want...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy