It’s been 15 years since Bodega first opened its doors, and since its inception, the boutique has become a hub to find a carefully curated collection of streetwear apparel, home accessories and sneakers, opened locations in Boston and LA and executed many a successful collaboration. To close out its special anniversary year, the retailer is tapping the team at Carhartt WIP to generate an apparel capsule that champions both functionality and community — two values that both of these parties share and sew into their business models.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO