People’s kitchens are getting a break this holiday season

KEVN
 7 days ago

CBS Denver

Thornton Families Celebrate Holiday Season With Ugly Sweater Fun Run At Winterfest

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Families in Thornton dressed up in their wildest Christmas attire on Saturday for the city’s first-ever Ugly Sweater Family Fun Run. The event was part of Thornton’s Winterfest at Carpenter Park. (credit: CBS) Plenty of people donned their “ugliest” sweaters, hats, glasses and some face masks. While the run was not timed, there were gift card prizes for best dressed. “We’re trying to get to know who these people are, trying to find the kookiest outfit, i guess i don’t win,” said Shelly Shipley. The festival features crafts, skating and music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
THORNTON, CO
SPY

Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
drugstorenews.com

Ferrero’s seasonal launches celebrate the holiday season

The holiday season is now upon us, and Ferrero is looking to channel all the flavors and scents associated with this time of year. To do just that, the Parsippany, N.J.-based company is unveiling its new seasonal items, which include stocking stuffers, table décor and everything else in between. “Chocolate...
RECIPES
Monte Vista Journal

Monte Vista getting into holiday season with special events

MONTE VISTA — If you have driven through Monte Vista this week, you may have noticed that the Christmas decorations are up at many local residences and businesses. If you are looking for something fun to do with your friends and loved ones, there are many events going on this weekend.
MONTE VISTA, CO
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Holiday Charcuterie Board

In the kitchen today, we are learning some great tips for entertaining this holiday season. Danielle Lavallee from The Social Table Experience, shows us how to make a holiday charcuterie board and shares some styling tips for the cheeses and meats and ideas for accompaniments. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The...
RECIPES
Black Enterprise

Oprah’s Favorite Holiday Gifts: The Kitchen Edition

All month long, BLACK ENTERPRISE gives you the scoop on hot-ticket Amazon items for the holiday season. Oprah Winfrey has spoken on what’s cookin’ for culinary items this Christmas via her Oprah’s Favorite Things In 2021 list. Here are her two cents on what to drop in your virtual cart this week!
LIFESTYLE
news3lv.com

Where to get your pictures with Santa this holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Pictures with Santa are back this year!. Many local malls and retail centers have invited Santa back from the North Pole to continue the annual tradition loved by families throughout the valley. Check out the list of Santa photo opportunities in Las Vegas below. Note: While...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SPY

The 12 Best Subscription Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

Why give a one-time gift when you can give a gift that keeps on giving month after month? If you’re tired of the same old candles and t-shirts, switch things up this holiday season with some of the best subscription gifts for Christmas. These days, there are subscriptions for almost everything from wine, coffee and food to pets, clothes and shaving. You can pay a lump sum or a monthly fee to have new, exciting deliveries with some of your favorite kinds of items that come directly to your door. It gives you something to look forward to and an opportunity...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Restaurants Look To Holiday Parties For Business Boost

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Restaurants and bars are still picking up the pieces after the COVID-19 pandemic shut business down for a while. The concern now: COVID cases and hospitalizations are going up in western Pennsylvania and across the state during the holiday season at a time when holiday parties are happening. The staff at Sienna Mercato are getting the ice and oranges ready for a busy night of business. The assistant manager says they have four holiday parties scheduled for Friday evening. They say business isn’t quite where it was before the pandemic, but it’s getting there, especially when it comes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Apartment Therapy

The Cozy Wearable Blanket That’s Getting Me Through the Holiday Season

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For the cold months, I can’t ever have too many blankets. Throw blankets, weighted blankets, heated blankets, you name it! I even have more than one that I can wear around the house or throw over myself on a long flight. Blankets aside, there are other forms of cold-weather-appropriate items to help keep you warm in the wintertime. Sunday Citizen’s cozy Nube Pocket Wrap made our list of editor-favorite loungewear, so of course I had to get my hands on one and try it for myself.
LIFESTYLE
Northern Virginia Daily

What to get young professionals this holiday season

Holiday shoppers relish the moment when a loved one unwraps a gift and immediately smiles widely. Hitting the nail on the head in regard to a holiday gift is its own reward, and there’s no shame in looking around for some inspiration to find a gift loved ones will truly cherish.
SHOPPING
The Times-Reporter

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Holiday baking recipes

Since the holiday season is here, I decided to share some recipes. These were shared with me and my daughters by readers over the 19 years of my writing. So, as you do your holiday baking you might enjoy incorporating a new recipe!. Christmas Cookies. 1 cup butter. 1 1/2...
RECIPES
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION

