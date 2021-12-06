Saudi Aramco's Wa'ed And Raed Ventures Lead US$5.5 Million Seed Round Raised By Riyadh-Based Fintech Startup Lamaa

Saudi Arabian production and finance outfit Telfaz11 is planning to expand its ability to finance film and TV content after securing a multi-million-dollar funding round. Exact amounts were not disclosed. The money comes from a consortium of investors led by Saudi exhibition chain Muvi Cinemas. Also involved are the Al Husseini Family office and Mohammed Al Turki through Al Rawabi Holding, who is an entrepreneur and producer with credits including Arbitrage. Turki is also the chair of the Red Sea International Film Festival Committee, which is presently running its debut edition. The money will be used to power up Telfaz11’s development slate...

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO