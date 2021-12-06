ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Saudi Aramco's Wa'ed And Raed Ventures Lead US$5.5 Million Seed Round Raised By Riyadh-Based Fintech Startup Lamaa

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Lamaa, a Riyadh-based fintech startup which provides invoice financing solutions for SMEs, has announced raising one of the largest seed rounds in Saudi Arabia, with the US$5.5 million in financing led by Raed Ventures and Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm,...

