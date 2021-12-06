ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Singapore Central Bank Urges Prudence in Bank Finances Amid Pandemic Recovery

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank urged banks on Monday to keep their finances strong and resilient to "shocks", in case of an abrupt rise in unemployment and business insolvencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the economic...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Take Five: Ready for a central bank bonanza?

(Reuters) – It’s a bumper week for central banks in the United States, the euro zone, Japan, Britain, Mexico and Russia. And will Turkey’s central bank deliver more cuts?. The China Evergrande Group saga moves into the next stage after ratings agency Fitch calls a default. Plus:...
MARKETS
Reuters

China's central bank urges backing for affordable housing in Shanghai

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Shanghai branch of China's central bank has asked banks and financial bodies to spur innovation in products and services to support affordable housing while urging prudence on developers, it said in a statement on Friday. China's politburo, a top-decision making body, said this week...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Kenya's central bank says rest of Imperial Bank to be liquidated

NAIROBI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank said on Thursday the remainder of Imperial Bank will be liquidatedfollowing an external audit that found it was the only feasible choice given the bank's weak financial position. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) ordered the privately owned bank to be put...
WORLD
pymnts

Central Bank of Bahrain to Offer Digital Payments Platform

The Central Bank of Bahrain is likely the next to offer a digital currency, Reuters writes. The bank plans to offer a digital Dinar, which will come from a digital payments platform available “around the clock,” per Sky News Arabia. This will also come with a gradually-rising share of financing...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudence#Reuters#Mas#Omicron
Seekingalpha.com

China’s central bank lowers banks’ reserve ratio to bolster liquidity

The People’s Bank of China will cut the required reserve ratio for financial institutions by 0.5 percentage points on Dec. 15, 2021, a move that injects liquidity into the country’s economy.. That will bring the weighted average RRR for financial institutions to 8.4% after the reduction. The central bank stresses...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Denmark's central bank urges tighter lending rules to homeowners

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark's central bank on Thursday renewed calls for a tightening of mortgage lending rules, saying some home owners are vulnerable to falling house prices and rising interest rates. Separately, the bank said the result of a stress test showed that while Danish banks have sufficient capital to withstand...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Ethiopia central bank lifts suspension of collateralised loans

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s central bank has lifted a suspension of lending by commercial banks to their customers using collateral such as property, the bank said on Monday. The economy has been shaken by a conflict that has lasted more than a year pitting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s national...
WORLD
bitcoinist.com

Tanzania Central Bank Reportedly Prepares To Launch CBDC

Tanzania has reportedly started exploring a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The country is following the footsteps of Nigeria, which launched its own digital currency last month. Other African countries have similarly announced plans to launch CBDCs. Tanzania Explores CBDC. According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, Bank of Tanzania...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering glimmers of hope. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19. Among large non-manufacturers meanwhile, confidence improved to plus nine from plus two in the previous quarter, the sixth consecutive improvement.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ghana's main airport to fine airlines if they bring unvaccinated passengers

ACCRA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The operator of Ghana's main international airport will fine airlines $3,500 for every passenger they bring in that is not vaccinated against COVID-19 or that tests positive for the coronavirus on arrival, it said on Monday. The rules, announced by Ghana Airports, follow others introduced...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Twenty central banks hold meetings as inflation forces split

(Dec 12): The world’s top central banks are diverging, as some turn to tackling surging inflation while others keep stoking demand, a split that looks set to widen in 2022. The differences will be on full display this week with the final decisions for 2021 due at the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, which are together responsible for monetary policy in almost half of the world economy. They won’t be alone -- about 16 counterparts also meet this week, including those in Switzerland, Norway, Mexico and Russia.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

European Central Bank plans to redesign euro banknotes

A final decision on the new look is expected in 2024. The European Central Bank (ECB) has revealed plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024. The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

European stocks advance amid focus on central bank policy meetings

Germany +0.70%. November wholesale price index (WPI) +1.3% M/M vs +1.6% prior. WPI rose +16.6% Y/Y vs. prior year's reading of +15.2%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose by 0.4%, led by gain in miners as the price of iron ore jumped on expectations that China will move to increase stimulus next year.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Caution amid Omicron uncertainty, looming central banks' decisions

The market’s mood remained sour, amid Omicron uncertainty and as top central banks’ decisions loom. According to Reuters and citing sources familiar with the matter, the European Central Bank Governing Council members are converging on a debate over a limited and temporary increase of Asset Purchases Programme (APP) in the December meeting. The ECB and the US Federal Reserve will announce their decisions on monetary policy next week. The Fed is seen speeding up tapering, moving in the opposite direction from the ECB. EUR/USD trimmed its recent gains and settled in the 1.1280 price zone.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Central bank tells Thai banks not to offer crypto trading

The Bank of Thailand has stated that it does not want commercial banks to be directly involved in the trading of crypto assets. The edict came on Tuesday from central bank senior director Chayawadee Chai-Anant who cited risks associated with high price volatility. "We don't want banks to be directly...
MARKETS
NBC Los Angeles

‘Decentralization Illusion': Central Bank Group Urges Regulation of DeFi Crypto Platforms

The Bank for International Settlements, an umbrella group for central banks, says it's concerned there's a "decentralization illusion" in DeFi. DeFi is a rapidly-growing part of the crypto market that promises traditional financial products without involvement from middlemen such as banks. Regulators are increasingly concerned about platforms offering DeFi services...
MARKETS
Computer Weekly

European finance firms increase open banking spend

Investment in open banking technologies by European finance firms has recovered this year after they held back spending during 2020. In total, 47% of the 300 organisations surveyed by open banking fintech firm Tink said open banking budgets had increased in 2021. The recovery comes after a challenging 2020, which...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy