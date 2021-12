Sunday was another day for goal-filled Serie A action with Juventus closing on the top five just one of several storylines to emerge. Massimiliano Allegri's men disposed of Genoa CFC yet are still significantly off the UEFA Champions League pace. Meanwhile, Hellas Verona improbably came out on top of a seven-goal thriller when they were 3-0 down away from home inside of 30 minutes. Lazio also produced a first-half masterclass in their win over Sampdoria while there were goals galore between Bologna and Fiorentina, too, as Vincenzo Italiano's men kept up the pace with Juve.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO