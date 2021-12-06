ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS Is Taking a Vacation

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like the queen of England, BTS is entering a new phase of their reign and won’t be seen for several weeks. After keeping up a cuckoo-bananas schedule through 2020 and 2021, the band will be taking an extended period of rest, Big Hit...

www.vulture.com

E! News

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of 2021 American Music Awards Performance With BTS

Watch: Necessary Realness: BTS & Megan Thee Stallion FINALLY Together. Megan Thee Stallion announced that she's no longer performing at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21. The award-winning rapper, who was scheduled to hit the stage with BTS to perform their hit track, "Butter," shared the news on Saturday, Nov. 20.
MUSIC
montanarightnow.com

BTS to take 'extended period of rest'

BTS are taking an “extended period of rest". In August 2019, the K-Pop septet - comprising J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V - announced they were taking an extended break from the spotlight, but returned to work a month later. And over the weekend, the 'IDOL' hitmakers' label...
THEATER & DANCE
Reuters

K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an “extended period of rest” following U.S. appearances this month before returning to the stage in Seoul in March, the group’s management company said. Bighit Music, the group’s management company, said in a statement on Sunday that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
US Magazine

BTS Is Taking Their 1st Break Since 2019: It’s a ‘Chance to Get Re-Inspired and Recharge’

BTS is taking a break — but it’s not a breakup. The K-Pop boy band announced that they are taking an “extended period of rest” after a busy year. Big Hit Music, the pop group’s managing group, shared the news via Twitter on Sunday, December 5, letting fans know that the group taking a much-deserved vacation after they “complete their official scheduled events,” including their upcoming 2021 Jingle Ball tour dates.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Permission to Rest: BTS are Taking a Break, But a New Album Is Already in the Works

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
THEATER & DANCE
thecurrent-online.com

BTS Is Taking A ‘BREAK’ From Music Together!

The guys from BTS have been giving full throttle non-stop for years. Now the K-Pop band has announced a break and says goodbye to their fans for the time being. On Sunday, December 5th, the management of BTS announced in a statement that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would take a “winter break”. After their first slightly longer break in 2019, the guys will retreat for a while for the second time after their planned shows in December. During this time, you should rest and recharge your batteries so that you can start again afterward.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

After sold-out SoFi shows, BTS is taking a vacation to recharge for 'a new chapter'

LOS ANGELES — BTS has announced plans to take an “official extended period of rest” after playing Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium and iHeart Radio’s 2021 Jingle Ball tour. In a Sunday memo to fans titled “Announcement on BTS’ Vacation,” the group’s record label, Bighit Music, explained that band members V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope are preparing for the release of a “new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter,’” as well as a March concert appearance in their native Seoul, South Korea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’

It’s Trendsday Wednesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, and Justin Sylvester joins Jenna Bush Hager with some big boy band news: K-pop superstars BTS are taking time off to recharge. He also talks about why stars such as John Legend like Las Vegas residencies so much: “They don’t want to be on the road anymore.”Dec. 8, 2021.
MUSIC
Teen Vogue

The BTS Years

BTS arrived on a massive stage once more, shining amid tens of thousands of ARMY lightsticks. It was a moment that felt like it had been years in the making. The giddy fancams, the ending ments, the chaotic antics of seven of the most energetic performers to have ever lived. The online friends and offline friends, the strangers who didn’t feel so strange at all, really. The feeling of being alive, being together, being here.
MUSIC
The Independent

BTS announce band will be taking ‘extended’ break

K-pop group BTS will go on an “extended period of rest”, the band’s label Big Hit Music has announced. “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019,” they said in a statement. This break will begin after band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook complete their official scheduled events in LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour respectively. “BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to...
MUSIC
EW.com

BTS are — now, nobody panic — taking a little break

For the first time since 2019, the members of BTS are taking a little "me time." And it's not like you can blame them. Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jimin have been going hard for the past two years — in the middle of a pandemic, no less — racking up five consecutive No. 1 singles, their third and fourth consecutive No. 1 albums, a Grammy nomination, and general global domination.
THEATER & DANCE
CNET

BTS taking a 'period of rest' to 'recharge with creative energy'

BTS, the hugely popular South Korean band, is taking a rest. In a statement issued Sunday, the group's management team, Big Hit Music, said the members are planning an "official extended period of rest" after an exhausting 2020 and 2021. "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS,...
THEATER & DANCE

