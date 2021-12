Nix put up 35 points (13-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and four steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's 121-117 loss to the Memphis Hustle. Nix scored a season-high in points Thursday and shot 52.4 percent from the court despite his side's second defeat in a row. He also crucially made all of his free throws, as he's shooting just 50 percent from the stripe this season. He is still turning the ball over at a high rate however, with four more against the Hustle, although he also had four steals to balance it out.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO