With new head coach Adam Stotz this season, fans were eager to take a look at the Rockets boys basketball team in their home opener on Friday, December 3, against Falls City. The Rockets played a full-court zone press and 3-2 zone defense for the evening while the Tigers played man defense. The teams traded points throughout the first quarter, but with the Rockets hitting three, three-point shots for a 17-15 lead. They continued the three-point trend in the second quarter on their way to a 29-18 halftime lead. The Rockets outscored the Tigers in the second half 17-16 on their way to a 46-34 win.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO