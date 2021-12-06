ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5KcM_0dF0yJkX00

When Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor, U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell first sought refuge below deck on the USS Oklahoma. But a split-second decision changed his mind, and likely saved his life.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

After 16 years, Alwyn Cashe, a Fort Benning soldier killed in Iraq to receive Medal of Honor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For the second time this year, a soldier with strong connections to Fort Benning will receive the nation’s highest military honor. The White House announced this afternoon that Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, Sgt 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz, and Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee will be awarded the medals Dec. […]
MILITARY
thedrive

Damaged Submarine USS Connecticut Appears In San Diego After Secret Journey From Guam (Updated)

The damaged USS Connecticut's covert journey across the Pacific must have been an arduous and complex affair. The badly damaged Seawolf class nuclear fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) has just appeared in San Diego after making a covert transit from Guam, all but certainly sailing the entire way on the surface. It had been staged on that island for around two months following its collision with an underwater seamount in the South China Sea on October 2nd, 2021. Thanks to our friends at @Warshipcam who spotted and identified the submarine entering San Diego Bay on the local San Diego Webcam, we also get a far clearer look at the damage done to the prized submarine—its entire bow sonar dome is indeed missing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#U S Navy#Japanese#U S Navy Seaman 1st
NBC Chicago

Survivors Gather to Remember Those Lost at Pearl Harbor

A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor are expected to gather Tuesday at the site of the Japanese bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. Herb Elfring, 99, said he's glad to return to Pearl Harbor considering he...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor are expected to gather Tuesday at the site of the Japanese bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. Herb Elfring, 99, said he’s glad to...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Pearl Harbor attack survivors are expected to gather at the site of the bombing to remember those killed 80 years ago. About 30 survivors and 100 other veterans of the war were expected to participate in a ceremony at a pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial. They will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the same minute the attack began decades ago. The bombing killed more than 2,300 U.S. troops. This year’s ceremony is taking place as a strong storm packing high winds and heavy rains hits Hawaii, but a Navy spokesperson says there’s been no discussion of cancelling the event.
MILITARY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy