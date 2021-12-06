ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPPD: Sunday night shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured at Central El Paso bar

KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXUTA_0dF0xt3800

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) reporting a shooting Sunday night at the Headquarters Tap Bar along the 2900 block of Tularosa in central El Paso.

The bar is located directly across the street from the El Paso Police Department’s headquarters.

According to a release from EPPD, there are 3 victims in the shooting. 1 person died at the scene and 2 have been transported to the hospital for their injuries.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons unit responded to investigate the shooting. Police released no other details.

Look for complete updates during our morning newscast, and throughout the day on KTSM.com.

