WWE

Dark Match Takes Place Before WWE NXT WarGames

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Prior to WWE NXT WarGames going on the...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Reveals Roman Reigns' New Challenger

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to decide who would be the No. Contender for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, though an ordinary one on one or triple threat match was going to do. Instead, WWE announced a Black Friday Battle Royal for the No. 1 Contender spot, and it included a host of names, including Sheamus, The Viking Raiders, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Drew Gulak, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Boogs, Cesaro, Ridge Holland, Baron Corbin, and Madcap Moss, though surprisingly it did not include Drew Mcintyre. Out first was Zayn, followed by the Viking Raiders.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns Destroy Sami Zayn On WWE SmackDown

This shouldn’t come as a surprise with the way WWE has been booking Sami Zayn in a comedy role in recent months, but he got destroyed by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. As seen during the main event of SmackDown, Sami Zayn’s WWE...
WWE
#Wargames#Combat#Wwe Nxt Wargames
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Hints At Leaving The Company For WWE

The wrestling world has changed drastically ever since All Elite Wrestling was announced back in 2019, and fans have seen quite a few former WWE stars sign with the company since then. CM Punk joined AEW a few months ago, and he’s currently feuding with MJF. During a recent promo...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former Champion Seems To Be Done With WWE

So much for that? A lot of people have left WWE over the last few years and not all of them have been voluntary. Several of them been forced out of WWE through a long series of releases, though that has not been the case every single time. There are a few people who have wanted to leave WWE on their own accord and that might be the case again, albeit in a slightly strange way.
WWE
Variety

WWE Selects 15 College Athletes for First NIL Program Class

WWE has announced the first participants in its NIL (name, image, and likeness) program. The sports entertainment giant has selected 15 college athletes to take part in the inaugural version of the Next in Line program as they call it, with the class encompassing participants in sports like track and field, basketball, amateur wrestling, and football. Among those taking part are A.J. Ferrari, the wrestler from Oklahoma State, as well as Haley and Hanna Cavinder, basketball players from Fresno State. The full list of participating athletes can be seen below. WWE first announced “Next in Line” on Dec. 2. It builds on...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Blackjack Lanza Has Passed Away

On Wednesday it was revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza, real name John Lanza, passed away at the age of 86. Lanza was part of the Blackjacks tag team alongside Blackjack Mulligan. They wrestled together during the 1960’s and 70’s where they found a lot of success. They...
WWE
Wrestling World

Jeff Hardy pays tribute to Randy Orton

During his long career in WWE, Randy Orton has won the WWE Championship ten times, the heavyweight title four times and once each the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, World Tag Team Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship. and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, turning out to be the 10th wrestler...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results – Go-Home Build For WarGames, New #1 Contenders, Cameron Grimes, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – The WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the two Women’s WarGames teams walking backstage – Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) and Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne). The two teams meet backstage and start brawling out into the ringside area.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT's Kay Lee Ray Secures Advantage at WarGames

Tonight's NXT kicked off with the battle. for the advantage in the Women's WarGames match between Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai, and it didn't take long for the Ladders to factor in. Early on it was Ray that was dishing out the punishment, and she looked firmly in control until Kai hit a nasty move that sent Ray's back into the steel steps. Kai grabbed and set up a ladder but Ray stopped her from pushing it into the ring, and when Kai went to throw her back into the steps, Ray countered and threw Kai shoulder-first into the steps instead. Ray got the ladder in the ring finally but Kai dragged it back out to the floor.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces New NXT 2.0 Match For Tonight

Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase has been added to tonight’s WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0. This match will serve as a warm-up for Grimes as he prepares to face Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match at Sunday’s WarGames special event. Here is the updated NXT lineup...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Star Chris Jericho Reportedly Hospitalized Overseas

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho reportedly canceled his latest tour date with his band Fozzy after being hospitalized for a medical issue, according to a social media post from the venue Sin City in Swansea, Wales. Jericho is currently taking a break from AEW appearances to tour with the band Fozzy in Europe, though the show set to take place on December 10th has since been canceled on short notice.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Women’s WarGames Advantage Set Following WWE NXT 2.0

The advantage in the women’s WarGames match is now set. During this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai in a ladder match to earn the advantage for her team. As you know, Kay will be teaming up with Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Raquel Gonzalez at this Sunday night’s WarGames pay-per-view event.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT's Bron Breakker Wins Advantage for Men's WarGames Team

Tonight's NXT 2.0 main event was for the Men's WarGames match advantage, and it was Bron Breakker vs Johnny Gargano. Breakker shoved Gargano back first and taunted a bit, but soon Gargano was in control and wearing Breakker down with a headlock. Breakker sent Gargano hard to the mat after a shoulder tackle and then he lifted him up for quite a while and slammed him down on his back with a thud. Breakker then kept hitting Gargano in the corner and then he followed it up with a dropkick. Then he went over the top rope and hit a splash on Breakker, slamming him to the floor. Gargano went for a ladder but Breakker hit a forearm to the back of his neck, and then he lifted him up and slammed him down face-first onto the ring apron.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: WarGames Go-Home Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s WarGames event. Two WarGames Advantage Ladder Matches have been announced for tonight’s show. Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray will take place to determine the advantage in the Women’s WarGames Match, while fan voting on the WWE website will determine which Superstars will face off to determine the advantage in the Men’s WarGames Match.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT Reveals Full WarGames Card

Tonight's episode of NXT 2.0 solidified the card for NXT WarGames this coming Sunday, deciding which teams had the advantage in the Men and Women's WarGames matches and even adding one more match to the loaded WarGames card. During tonight's episode, a match between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray delivered brutal falls and hits thanks to the ladder and resulted in Ray getting the advantage for her team. Meanwhile, an amazing match between Johnny Gargano and Bron Breakker resulted in Breakker getting the advantage for Team 2.0, and you can find the full card below.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Draws Slight Increase in Ratings & Viewership for WarGames Go-Home Show

– Showbuzz Daily has he numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. This week’s episode served as the go-home show before Sunday’s NXT WarGames event and featured two ladder matches where the respective WarGames teams could earn an advantage for their upcoming matchups on December 5. Numbers were...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Who Won The Advantages For Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames Matches?

The team advantages have been decided for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames matches. Tonight’s WarGames go-home edition of NXT opened with Kay Lee Ray defeat Dakota Kai in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match to earn the advantage for her team. The Women’s WarGames match will feature Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, KLR) vs. Team Kai (Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).
WWE

