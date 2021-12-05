Dark Match Takes Place Before WWE NXT WarGames

Tonight's NXT 2.0 main event was for the Men's WarGames match advantage, and it was Bron Breakker vs Johnny Gargano. Breakker shoved Gargano back first and taunted a bit, but soon Gargano was in control and wearing Breakker down with a headlock. Breakker sent Gargano hard to the mat after a shoulder tackle and then he lifted him up for quite a while and slammed him down on his back with a thud. Breakker then kept hitting Gargano in the corner and then he followed it up with a dropkick. Then he went over the top rope and hit a splash on Breakker, slamming him to the floor. Gargano went for a ladder but Breakker hit a forearm to the back of his neck, and then he lifted him up and slammed him down face-first onto the ring apron.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO