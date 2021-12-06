ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your stars Dec. 6

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think for yourself. Don't let others intervene. Look at what you can do, and put your energy where it counts. Stick to your budget, and call on those you know you can depend on; the results will please you. Avoid emotional meddling. 2 stars. TAURUS...

Horoscopes Dec. 11, 2021: Mo'Nique, be true to yourself and your beliefs

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mo’Nique, 54; Gary Dourdan, 55; Jermaine Jackson, 67; Bess Armstrong, 68. Happy Birthday: Be realistic about what’s possible, and you’ll drum up interest in an idea you want to pursue. Communicate with people who can offer insight, and you’ll gain confidence and inside information that will help you prepare for the future. Distance yourself from people who use emotional manipulation to alter your course. Be true to yourself and your beliefs. Your numbers are 6, 19, 26, 28, 33, 38, 41.
Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 1-7

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's a favorable time to get excited about your long-range future — and to entertain possibilities that have previously been on the edges of your awareness. I'd love to see you open your heart to the sweet dark feelings you've been sensing, and open your mind to the disruptive but nourishing ideas you need, and open your gut to the rumbling hunches that are available. Be brave, Aries! Strike up conversations with the unexpected, the unknown and the undiscovered.
Horoscopes Dec. 7, 2021: Ellen Burstyn, share your enthusiasm with others

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Emily Browning, 33; C. Thomas Howell, 55; Tom Waits, 72; Ellen Burstyn, 89. Happy Birthday: Put in the effort and you will reap the rewards. A fast pace, quick mind and creative imagination will take you where you want to go. It’s up to you to take advantage of the opportunities that come your way and to enjoy the life adjustments you make. Share your enthusiasm with others, and take a leadership position. Your numbers are 2, 12, 20, 29, 34, 37, 48.
Your Horoscope This Week: December 12th to December 18, 2021

The week ahead opens with a square between the Sun in Sagittarius and Neptune in Pisces — between the planetary body that represents our sense of self and the one that represents our ability to transcend our sense of self and experience something greater. Both mutable and traditionally ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius and Pisces can come to see eye to eye but while Sagittarius sees independence as a sacred state of being, Pisces maintains that all beings are interdependent, no matter their position. This negotiation between the singular and the (significant) other is the gate we pass as we travel toward Venus retrograde and through the shadow that she casts under Pluto’s wing. Mars rides into Sagittarius on December 13, headstrong, while Mercury moves in Capricorn. There’s a prevailing pressure to keep up with work and maintain, even when our personal lives start to feel unmanageable. The square that Mars makes to Chiron in Aries Rx on the 18th bears that pressure down. If and when the stakes feel too high and unsustainable, it’s worth reminding yourself that most stakes are projections, most of the pressure we feel is self-generated, and one the most nurturing things we can do for our past and future selves is admit that one’s worth and value is impossible to prove. Better, then, to admit when we’re out for the count. Better to reclaim the time that we owe ourselves, the time we save for play. On the other side of these admissions is the Gemini full moon, a retrospective of all the moments in our lives when embracing our own duality only made us feel more whole.
The Chamber Minute: Throw your stars wisely

As we look back on Thanksgiving week, let me share a special story with you. Once upon a time, there was a wise man who used to go to the ocean to do his writing. He had a habit of walking on the beach before he began his work. One day he was walking along the shore. As he looked down the beach, he saw someone moving like a dancer. He smiled to himself thinking of one who would dance to the day. So he began to walk faster to catch up. As he got closer, he saw that it was a young man and the young man wasn't dancing, but instead he was reaching down to the shore, picking up something and very gently throwing it into the ocean.
Gather your guppies to see 'Little Mermaid' at Stars

Wish you could be part of her world? Join Ariel and all of her friends when "The Little Mermaid" opens this weekend at Stars Theatre Restaurant. Director Frank Sierra knows the theater will stand out, offering a nontraditional show for the season. He wrote in an email, "This show may...
Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Tim McGraw Releases New "Yellowstone Edition" Of 2001 Hit, "The Cowboy In Me"

Tim McGraw’s 2001 hit, “The Cowboy In Me” is getting a Yellowstone makeover. Written by Jeffrey Steele, Al Anderson and Craig Wiseman, “The Cowboy In Me” was released in 2001 as the third single from McGraw’s Set This Circus Down album. The song followed up “Grown Men Don’t Cry” and “Angel All The Time,” on what became a run of five straight #1 singles. Stripping the song down to more traditional roots, the new version will be featured in the […] The post Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
