Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Star In Newest SKIMS Campaign

Natalia Bryant simply slayed in Beyonce’s new ‘HALLS OF IVY’ campaign, sporting a sexy suited look for the collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. Flawless! Natalia Bryant looked simply stunning on Thursday in Beyonce‘s new “HALLS of IVY” campaign, which is a signature collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. For the looks, which the 18-year-old shared to her Instagram, she wore an oversized gray, glen plaid-style suit over a black-and-white houndstooth crop top. The stunning teen, who’s the daughter of Vanessa Bryant, 39, and the late basketball all-star, Kobe Bryant, completed the look with white, platform sneakers, long, electric blue nails, and adorable pigtails.
