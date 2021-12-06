ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pascal Siakam has hysterical explanation for what inspired big game

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePascal Siakam was the star of Toronto’s 102-90 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. He might be able to credit his baby niece for that. Siakam had 31 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win, marking one of his best all-around performances of...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: The Boston Celtics Can Create A Big 3 With Pascal Siakam

Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, only a few teams have been exceptional, with many others showcasing average performances that are not entirely a reflection of their roster quality. The Los Angeles Lakers immediately come to mind in this situation but there is plenty of time to turn things around.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Pascal Siakam Says His Niece Was The Reason Behind His Big Game: “Yesterday I Picked Her Up And She Peed On Me. I Dunno, Maybe It Was That.”

You never know when an NBA player will have a great game. Momentum and current form on the court is always conducive to an NBA star having a great game, but sometimes players will be able to break their slump and have a great night on the court. It doesn’t even have to be factors related to basketball that can help a player have a strong showing.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes star together against the Bucks

If there’s a lesson to take from the Toronto Raptors’ 97-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, other than that Giannis Antetokounmpo remains petrified of Scotiabank Arena, it is that Fred VanVleet may one day claim the throne of GROAT if he keeps playing like this (for six, seven more seasons straight). The man dueled champions Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday in the fourth quarter, coming up with the win on his own. He scored 26 points in the second half. But we’ve known that Fred VanVleet is a boss. Just as significant for Toronto’s long-term viability as a winning NBA program is a relatively new lesson: making long-term judgments without a whole lot of information can make you look foolish. As in, the idea that Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes aren’t complementary players: made to look foolish. Both the critics and the Bucks, for one night at least.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pascal Siakam
ClutchPoints

Pascal Siakam reacts to Raptors’ brutal 2-8 home record

Playing games at Scotiabank Arena has not provided the Toronto Raptors with the relief they had hoped it would. After falling to the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night, the Raptors are now 2-8 on their home turf (and 3-10 over their last 13 contests). That game was supposed to signal the start of a turnaround for Toronto, who had just returned from a gruelling six-game road trip spent largely on the west coast, as it kicked off a stretch of seven-straight in Toronto.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hysterical#All Star Game#The Washington Wizards
Reuters

Pascal Siakam powers Raptors over Wizards

Pascal Siakam scored 17 of his 31 points in the second quarter and the Toronto Raptors went on to defeat the visiting Washington Wizards 102-90 Sunday night. Precious Achiuwa chipped in with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won two in a row. Toronto has won...
NBA
NBA

Raptors make it back-to-back wins behind big night from Pascal Siakam

The Raptors have won back-to-back games for the first time in over a month. Pascal Siakam led the way with 31 points as Toronto handled the Wizards at home. For the first time in over a month, the Toronto Raptors have won back-to-back games, handling the Washington Wizards by a final score of 102-90 at Scotiabank Arena.
NBA
bardown.com

Pascal Siakam's baby niece peed on him and he thinks it may have been good luck

Pascal Siakam came ready to play on Sunday, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 102-90 victory over the Washington Wizards. Siakam scored 31 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and just one turnover. While Siakam has been hot lately, he looked particularly good in this one. So,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
raptorsrepublic.com

Pascal Siakam’s Exercise in Assertiveness and Stardom

It’s a hell of a thing to push through the difficult stuff. Pascal Siakam is a player who has drawn criticism for letting his grip hold on the offense wane from time to time. If teams load up, you pass out. If you’re spacing on a given play, stand in the corner. The ‘right play’ a lot of the time, for Siakam. But, on a roster that’s stretched thin in shot creation, sometimes Siakam is asked to rise above the ‘right play’ and asked to make the dominant one. Against the Wizards, he answered the call.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes’ hilarious reason for dapping up Pascal Siakam

Scottie Barnes may only be 22 games into his NBA career, but the Toronto Raptors rookie has already had his starstruck moment—or so he proclaims. On Monday, Raptors 905 (the parent club’s G League affiliate) played an early game at Scotiabank Arena against the Capital City Go-Go. It’s not unusual to see members of Toronto appear at the contests when their schedules allow for it (in fact, the organization encourages it), and so it was no surprise to see Barnes make an Instagram post revealing that he was in attendance.
NBA
FanSided

Raptors should not include Pascal Siakam in any Pacers trade talks

The Indiana Pacers are rumored to move towards rebuilding the team, as they are willing to discuss trade talks around Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, or Domantas Sabonis. One of these players moving into the Toronto Raptors frontcourt alongside Pascal Siakam could be enough to get this team getting back to the postseason.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pascal Siakam not untouchable?

Is Pascal available for trade, or is he untouchable? Other than Scottie Barnes, who are the untouchables? — Frank S. Eric Koreen: Siakam’s not untouchable. Barnes is untouchable, and Anunoby is probably close. But let’s go beyond that. Siakam still seems to be one of the more confusing parts of this season. I think it’s genuinely difficult to separate his performance from the team’s struggles (and his in the past), given how this team is constructed and how unhealthy the Raptors currently are. His true shooting percentage is higher than it has been since his breakout third season when he won NBA Most Improved Player. It’s still a lot closer to the two years that came after — which included one season in which he was named All-NBA Second Team — than that one, but it is progress. His 3-point percentage is up to 36, but he continues to take fewer per minute, down from 6.2 per 36 in 2019-20 to 3.8 this year. Given his struggles last season, that is understandable. His usage percentage is slightly down from last season, as are his assists. His turnovers are slightly up, which is a worry but a minor one. The Raptors aren’t exactly swimming in spacing.
NBA
FanSided

Pascal Siakam traded to Boston Celtics in B/R’s latest piece

Despite the fact that the Boston Celtics may currently find themselves on a hot streak, what with the fact that they have come away victorious from three of their last four outings including a near 30-point thrashing over the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game, they mustn’t be fooled by the recent surge — the Cs are still a team in need of some tweaking.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Why He Broke Up With His Fiancee In 2014: "I Love This Girl. But I Didn't Love Her The Right Way."

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy