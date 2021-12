After getting the green light from local censors in late November, Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s The Matrix Resurrections has finally secured its official China release date. The film will open in the world’s largest theatrical market on Jan. 14, 2022. The Keanu Reeves-starring franchise revival rolls out domestically on Dec. 16 and hits most major theatrical markets throughout the Christmas corridor. But it also goes live on HBO Max in the U.S. on Dec. 22, making piracy a major concern for its China earnings. Disney’s Jungle Cruise opened in China in November many weeks after its Disney+ streaming release in the U.S. The movie ended up earning a paltry...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO