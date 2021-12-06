ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Cover picture for the articleNo, Fear The Walking Dead fans, you’re not dreaming!. AMC announced that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is set to make her return to Fear in the second half of Season 7, which returns on April 17, 2022. Even better, Dickens will continue as a series regular in Season 8. So, Madison’s...

Variety

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 8 at AMC, Kim Dickens to Return in Second Half of Season 7

“Fear the Walking Dead” has been renewed for Season 8, with former series star Kim Dickens set to return to the zombie apocalypse series. The announcement was made on “Talking Dead” following the series finale of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” Dickens will make her return to the series in the second half of Season 7, which debuts on April 10 on AMC Plus and April 17 on AMC. She will then appear as a series regular in Season 8. Dickens starred as Madison Clark in the series from Season 1-Season 4, with her character appearing to die by sacrificing herself...
digitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead boss breaks down Morgan's shocking decision

Fear the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Fear the Walking Dead's seventh season has amped up the rivalry between Morgan Jones and Victor Strand, but the spin-off series' latest episode 'The Portrait' saw their cold war turn hot. Ahead of Fear's mid-season finale, co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss has explained how the "desperation"...
ComicBook

What Fear the Walking Dead's Midseason Shocker Means for Alicia Clark

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." An ailing Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is facing her greatest battle yet: infection from a walker's bite. Sunday's midseason finale, "Padre," reveals Alicia was bit by a walker when escaping the fallout bunker where she survived the warheads detonated by Teddy (John Glover) some 90 days earlier. Alicia amputated her arm in an attempt to stop the infection, but she was too late: a fever-stricken Alicia fears she's slowly succumbing to the bite ravaging her body as she asks for Morgan's (Lennie James) help finding a new home for her people: PADRE.
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Trailer Sets Season 7B Premiere Date

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." "You have your army. I have mine," Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) warns Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in the Season 7B teaser trailer announcing an April 2022 return for Fear the Walking Dead. In the fallout of the nuclear zombie-apocalypse pitting Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Alicia against their former friend, Sunday's midseason finale, "Padre," ends with an ailing Alicia promising to take the one thing that matters most to Strand: The Tower. "We're going to war," declares Alicia, setting up an explosive second half of Season 7.
ComicBook

Alicia Looks for Padre in Fear the Walking Dead Mid-Season Finale Trailer

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "The Portrait." Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) asks Morgan (Lennie James) for help finding P.A.D.R.E. in the mid-Season 7 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. After being locked away in an underground bunker to lead Teddy's (John Glover) followers — survivors of the nuclear warheads he detonated to end last season — Alicia returned in the fallout of Morgan's second falling out with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in "The Portrait." In Fear's final episode this year, Alicia and Morgan's mission is to find the fabled location behind Alicia's season-long absence.
digitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead is bringing back dead character for season 7

Fear the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Fear the Walking Dead fans are set for a jam-packed second half of season 7, with the reappearance of a much-beloved character. AMC announced on Talking Dead that Kim Dickens will be making a surprising comeback as Madison Clark this season, before returning as a series regular in season 8.
cancelledscifi.com

Fear the Walking Dead Renewed for an Eighth Season by AMC

Apparently AMC has not allowed the ever-diminishing viewership for its Walking Dead franchise (something I refer to as The Walking Dexit) to cause it to lose faith in the property because they have given Fear the Walking Dead an eighth season renewal. That show is currently at all-time ratings lows based on same-day viewing, but as I have previously mentioned, its fate is no longer dictated by the early Nielsen numbers. It has passed the syndication stretch and is guaranteed to live on in reruns where shows really turn a profit. So even if AMC is not making as much on ad revenue from new episodes, it will recoup that and more down the road. I had previously suggested that the show’s seventh season could be its last or that it could return for an eighth and final year. There is no word at this point on whether the new season could be its last, but it appears that AMC has not given up on the show just yet. They will be bringing back fan-favorite Kim Dickens as Madison Clark during the second half of the seventh season which resumes new episodes April 17th. There has been a fair amount of grumbling among fans about the current direction of the show, and bringing Dickens back may be a way to try and boost viewership. But there is still a chance that the eighth season could be announced as the show’s last at some point. The Walking Dead will be coming to an end with its eleventh season which is currently airing (new episodes resume in February), and an anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead is currently in the works with a Carol and Daryl spin-off show possibly coming as well.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: More Power, More Problems (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 7, “The Portrait.”]. Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions. Maybe Strand (Colman Domingo) shouldn’t have been so picky about who he let into his tower, huh?. Granted, all the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fear TWD Renewed for Season 8 — With Kim Dickens Returning as Madison

Madison Clark lives! During Sunday’s Talking Dead, not only was it revealed that Fear the Walking Dead had been renewed for Season 8, it was announced that Kim Dickens would be reprising her role of Alicia’s mother, who’s been thought to be dead since way back in Season 4. (Click here to read how she was believed to have expired.) Given the way that the show’s original leading lady left the show — or at least her unstoppable character did — much fanfare surrounded her imminent return to the fold in the back half of Season 7. “If there were a Mt....
c21media.net

AMC continues to Fear the Walking Dead

NEWS BRIEF: AMC in the US has renewed The Walking Dead spin-off Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season and confirmed the return of Kim Dickens to the cast. Dickens, who plays fan-favourite character Madison Clark, will appear as a series regular in season eight. Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. Chambliss and Goldberg are the showrunners and the series is produced by AMC Studios.
FanSided

Alycia Debnam-Carey Fear the Walking Dead attends Cartier party

Fear the Walking Dead has finally given its fans one thing they have wanted: Alicia’s return (Alycia Debnam-Carey). In season 7, episode 7, “The Portrait,” fans were delighted to see Alicia’s return. She is now the leader of the mysterious group known as the Stalkers. The last fans saw of...
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 Review: Padre

Alycia Debnam-Carey is wasted on this show. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 was the deep-dive we've been waiting all season long for into what happened to Alicia after the nuclear bombs exploded, but it was an anticlimactic non-event. When your most popular character disappears for half a...
FanSided

Does Alicia die in Fear the Walking Dead?

For season seven, fear The Walking Dead’s midseason finale ended with Alicia declaring war on her one-time friend, Victor Strand. This war will be the story that we look at in season 7B. We also received the news that Kim Dickens will return as Alicia’s mother, Madison Clark. This character’s return will make 7B even more interesting.
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead Kim Dickens return, teaser, release date and more

Fear the Walking Dead has aired its season seven finale and now fans want to know when season seven will return to AMC. Talking Dead aired a teaser clip for the back half of season seven and things look exciting. But, the most exciting news is that Kim Dickens will return as Madison. She survived, which is something fans have been hoping for.
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Will Live Again In Season 8

Horror fans will be able to fear the Walkers for at least one more season. Fear the Walking Dead–the popular The Walking Dead spinoff–will shamble into an eighth season on AMC, according to a report on Deadline. The first half of Season 7 just concluded, with the second half slated to debut Apr. 17, 2022. Check out the teaser for Part 2 of the current season on this page.
