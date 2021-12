It's getting down to the nitty-gritty at the Nationa Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with 2 rounds to go. In the saddle bronc, Hillsdale's Brody Cress is holding a slim 3.5 point lead in the average over Chase Brooks. The average pays over $69,000 so there's a lot at stake. In Thursday's 7th round, Cress has a 75.5 which was out of the money and he sits the 3rd in the world standings. trailing Stetson Wright by $59,000 and change. Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston was also out of the money last night with a 76.5. He is 3rd in the average and 4th in the world standings.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO