After years of ignoring and even openly flouting global financial regulations, 2021 has been the year of reckoning for the Binance exchange. Regulators in over a dozen jurisdictions have booted it out or issued warnings against it. These include the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which warned that Binance was operating illegally in the U.K. earlier this year. However, in a recent interview, founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao says that the exchange is re-engaged with the watchdog and plans to become registered in the country.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO