Hospice for December 6, 2021

The holidays are a wonderful time to spend with your loved ones and friends, but it can also be a tough time if you recently lost a loved one to serious illness. November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Lynn Riker, director of outreach says it is time where we really strive to increase education, awareness, and advocacy about both hospice care and palliative care. She says it’s not a topic that many of us like to think about or want to talk about but I think given the days and times that we live in now, we know we have to think about care if we ourselves become ill or we have a loved one who becomes ill. There are care options for those that have a serious illness or a life limiting illness.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO