Shepherdstown, WV

Hospice for December 6, 2021

Journal & Sunday Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think that I have been to at least 30 of Hospice of the Panhandle’s Light Up A Life ceremonies by now. Each one is different, but it is always a privilege to be there, to speak, just as it is to continue to be president of the Board of Directors....

www.journal-news.net

houstonherald.com

Online hospice auction continues

An online auction to benefit Hospice of Care is underway by Texas County Memorial Hospital Foundation. It runs through Nov. 30. Proceeds go to assist those with needs who are under hospice care. Participate here.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
snntv.com

Hundreds of hospice patients in Sarasota received Thanksgiving meals

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - More than 400 hospice and home health patients on the Suncoast received Thanksgiving meals, Wednesday morning. Sarasota's Tidewell Foundation staff and volunteers hand-delivered the pre-made meals to the homes of patients in the care of Tidewell Hospice, Approved Home Health and Avidity Home Health. The company...
SARASOTA, FL
Times Gazette

Hospice offers angel care ornaments

Community Care Hospice has partnered with glass artisan Roberta Evans of Carriage House Glass to offer members of the community unique handmade stoneware angel care ornaments to honor loved ones who have passed. The ornaments will be displayed on a community tree until after the holiday season. Ornaments will be...
WILMINGTON, OH
discoverhealth.org

Someone to listen: Hospice volunteer connects with patients

Art Allum is a soft-spoken man. He has a reserved demeanor, and he doesn’t seek attention. Yet the impact of Allum’s work with hospice families is profound, says Spartanburg Regional Hospice chaplain Bill Hesse. “Art has this sense of calm and such composure,” Hesse said. “He helps bring comfort to...
ADVOCACY
City
Shepherdstown, WV
hiawathaworldonline.com

Friends of Hospice Volunteers

The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha. Those in attendance were Charlene Branch, President Rosemary Schooler, Secretary Betty Robison, and Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Selland. All members present were given a TB test and provided copies...
HIAWATHA, KS
WKBW-TV

Hospice and Palliative Care Month - Awareness and services available

The holidays are a wonderful time to spend with your loved ones and friends, but it can also be a tough time if you recently lost a loved one to serious illness. November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Lynn Riker, director of outreach says it is time where we really strive to increase education, awareness, and advocacy about both hospice care and palliative care. She says it’s not a topic that many of us like to think about or want to talk about but I think given the days and times that we live in now, we know we have to think about care if we ourselves become ill or we have a loved one who becomes ill. There are care options for those that have a serious illness or a life limiting illness.
BUFFALO, NY
Bowling Green Daily News

'Kindness' club helps Hospice with plantings

Thirteen-year-old Addison Bedi switched her tools of choice from calculator and laptop to gloves and a shovel on a chilly November afternoon, but the Drakes Creek Middle School student was still learning. “I like doing volunteer service and helping out in the community,” Addison said. “I thought it would be...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
performance-radio.com

HRMC Hospice Tree of Memories

Huron, S.d. – A Hospice Tree of Memories, adorned with red lights and ornaments, is on display in the main lobby of Huron Regional Medical Center throughout the holiday season. A holiday tradition at HRMC, Tree of Memories provides an opportunity to remember a loved one who has passed with...
HURON, SD
Sonoma Index Tribune

Hospice’s Lights of Remembrance will glow on the Plaza

This year’s even honors Dolores Silva, a longtime volunteer. This will be the 36th year By the Bay Health has warmed hearts and honored lost loved ones with a thoughtful holiday ceremony called Lights of Remembrance. The Sonoma Plaza event involves lighting the 65-foot hospice tree, along with inspiring messages and live music, all by candlelight.
SONOMA, CA
cascadebusnews.com

New Hospice House Nears Completion, Seeks Donations

((Left) One of 12 patient suites nearing completion at new Hospice House. Six have been funded with private philanthropy (Right) The Roundhouse Foundation funded the Great Room at Hospice House | Photos Courtesy of Partners In Care) We are moments away from the start of the holiday gift-giving season. From...
BEND, OR
Winchester Star

Hospice offers help to those grieving during the holidays

WINCHESTER — Everyone has experienced grief during the holidays, yet few people want to dwell on sadness during what should be happy, festive times. As a result, those coping with profound loss sometimes feel compelled to keep their sadness bottled up. Blue Ridge Hospice has a better solution. The nonprofit...
WINCHESTER, VA
Health
Health Services
Plainsman

Honor a loved one and help HRMC Community Hospice

A Hospice Tree of Memories, adorned with red lights and ornaments, is on display in the main lobby of Huron Regional Medical Center throughout the holiday season. A holiday tradition at HRMC, Tree of Memories provides an opportunity to remember a loved one who has passed with a gift to HRMC Foundation in support of HRMC Community Hospice. New this year, are Tree of Memories displays at Coborns Foods and Fair City Foods. Visitors and shoppers can stop by to pick up a mail-in gift card to donate or get more information about the program. Donors and memorials are recognized on the trees or a display board near the trees.
HURON, SD
foxbangor.com

Hospice myths debunked

HANCOCK COUNTY — Death is an inevitable part of life. Hospice can be a supportive and compassionate way to care for loved ones during their final days. However, there are many myths floating around about what hospice care really is. The Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County recently held its...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wwnytv.com

Hospice to begin expanding residence in April

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A $2.4 million expansion project is set to start for Hospice of Jefferson County. The project in the works for four years was delayed after a state grant became unavailable due to COVID-19. Hospice has since downsized the project from 8 new patient rooms to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
AM 1390 KRFO

Hospice Tree Lighting is Monday Night

Faribault Area Hospice Foundation Light Up a Life Tree Lighting Ceremony begins 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Allina District One Hospital Surgery Center parking lot. KDHL Radio will be broadcasting the event live at 920 AM, 97.9 FM and via free KDHL app. Hospital officials tell us the event will...
FARIBAULT, MN
nny360.com

Oswego County Hospice holds virtual memorial service

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department’s Hospice team recently organized the 2021 Oswego County Hospice virtual memorial service to commemorate those who passed away during the previous year. The virtual memorial service continues a decades-long tradition of remembering and honoring the individuals in the hospice program. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oswego County Hospice and Friends of Oswego County Hospice hosted in-person memorial services, but the event has gone virtual the past two years.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Lake County Record Bee

Hospice Festival of Trees auction helps hospice patients

KELSEYVILLE — The Festival of Trees benefiting Hospice Services of Lake County took place Saturday, amid the flurry of trying to find parking in Kelseyville, signing up for an auction paddle, chatting with friends, and looking at the 21 Christmas trees on offer for the auction. Being the third year...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Hospice Thrift Barn is closing

LANDRUM—A fixture in Landrum will be closing its doors for good on Thursday. The Hospice of the Carolina Foothills Thrift Barn announced last week that it is closing on Dec. 2, thanked customers for their business and announced closing sales. The store is offering clearings sales prior to the closing.
LANDRUM, SC
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Hospice Invites Community to Celebrate and Remember Loved Ones

(Tillamook, Ore.) – Adventist Health Hospice serving Tillamook County invites the community to “Light Up a Life” through donations to Hospice in memory or in honor of someone they admire. Funds raised help meet the needs of local hospice patients and their families all year long. Each year Light Up...
TILLAMOOK, OR

