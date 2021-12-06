ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football: Brent Venables officially announced as Sooners' new head coach

By Jesse Crittenden
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJKbh_0dF0sxOz00
OU head football coach Brent Venables greets fans Sunday as he arrives in Norman at Max Westheimer Airport. Kyle Phillips / the Transcript

Last Sunday, Lincoln Riley departed Oklahoma and seemingly left the program in chaos.

Seven days later, OU found the man to replace him.

The Sooners officially announced Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as the program’s new football coach on Sunday. Venables marks the 23rd head coach in Oklahoma history.

“This is a truly great day for Oklahoma — for our program, our current players, former players, recruits and fans,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castligione said in a press release. “... He has a track record of establishing meaningful relationships with his players and preparing them for the next level. Brent embraces competition and the challenges that come with it, and there is no doubt in my mind he is the right man to lead OU football into its next great era.”

The Sooners, and fans, have plenty of familiarity with Venables.

Venables served as the Sooners’ co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 1999 to 2003, and he was on staff for OU’s national championship in 2000.

He was then promoted to sole defensive coordinator under Bob Stoops from 2004 to 2011.

Prior to OU, Venables coached at Kansas State before Stoops brought him to the Sooners.

Upon arriving at Clemson in 2012, Venables and the Tigers became known for having one of the best defenses in the country. The Tigers won national championships in 2016 and 2018 with Venables coaching the defense.

Under Venables, the Tigers have posted a Top 5 defense nationally in each of the past five seasons.

“Coach Venables is the perfect leader for the next exciting chapter of Oklahoma football as we look ahead to a new era of competition,” OU President Joseph Harroz said. “OU is a destination job with an iconic program positioned for sustained success to which Coach Venables has already contributed. He is a charismatic and proven coach, and with 13 years under his belt on the Sooner coaching staff, he’s one of our own.”

It’s big news for the Sooners and they announced it in a big way.

Castligione and Harroz flew to South Carolina early on Sunday to finalize the deal with Venables before all three returned to Norman in the evening. When they arrived, they found hundreds of Sooners fans waiting for them.

The Sooners brought the school band and cheerleaders to welcome Venables as he stepped off the plane at the Max Westheimer Airport. Venables posed for photos with OU personnel before greeting the fans waiting on him.

After a few minutes, Venables addressed the crowd.

“Thank you and keep being you. You make this place so special,” Venables said to the crowd. “People have no idea of the love and the appreciation that y’all have for your program. This is one of the richest, storied programs in the history of college football. But it’s not just all the success, it’s the true passion and love that ya’ll have in this state for your team. We separate ourselves.

“... To have the opportunity ... the first time I get to lead a program and it’s Oklahoma? Are you kidding me? It doesn’t get any better than this. It really doesn’t.”

Riley’s departure didn’t just leave the Sooners with a head coaching vacancy. Riley also took several OU assistant coaches with him, while also creating instability with the Sooners current players and future recruits.

But the Sooners found Riley’s replacement on Sunday, and he sounds happy to be back in Norman.

“There’s a lot of good football programs out there, but there’s only one OU,” Venables said.

The Sooners will hold a public event introducing Venables as coach at 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning at Everest Training Center. A press conference will follow shortly after.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Chris Wallace leaving Fox News after 18 years for new CNN streaming service

Longtime Fox News anchor Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving his Sunday news show, and CNN quickly announced he would be joining their new streaming service. "After 18 years, this is my final 'Fox News Sunday,'" Wallace said. "It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise."
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

UK's Johnson says 'at least one' person has died from omicron

At least one person has died from the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.K., British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday, reports The Washington Post. “Sadly yes, omicron is producing hospitalizations, and sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron,” Johnson said while on a visit to a vaccination clinic in Paddington, London, reports CNBC News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
NBC News

India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe pageant

EILAT, Israel (AP) — Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on Sunday, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned her successor, a Bollywood actress,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bob Stoops
CNN

What the Texas abortion decision portends for reproductive rights

Mary Ziegler is a law professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present." Follow her @maryrziegler. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — For months, abortion...
TEXAS STATE
The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
144
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

Comments / 0

Community Policy