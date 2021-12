SUVs and trucks will make up more than three-quarters of new vehicles sold in the U.S. this year, and one in four new vehicles will be a pickup, more than 2.5 million of them if sales hold steady this month. Trucks have steadily grown in size and price for decades, but this year sees the revival of a long dormant segment: compact pickups. The 2022 Ford Maverick earns Forbes Wheels’ Car of the Year by blending crossover-like dynamics and economy with pickup style and utility. Best of all, its low price makes it a viable alternative to vehicles in many other segments.

