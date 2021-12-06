ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Conference Glance

 4 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New Jersey,...

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
Spezza to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
HABS PROSPECT ARBER XHEKAJ DROPS OPPONENT WITH HUGE RIGHT DURING INTENSE FIGHT (W/VIDEO)

Fans are already referring to it as "the wallop heard around the Waterloo region." Friday night, during an Ontario Hockey League game between the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj answered the bell against Attack captain Mark Woolley for a very intense fight. It was Xhekaj who would eventually come out on top after both landed several hard punches. Xhekaj's last right landed in just the right spot, and Woolley would go crashing to the ice. Both the combatants are six-foot-three, but Xhekaj gave up close to 25 pounds to his opponent, who weighs in at a bulky 230 lbs. This one definitely pumped up the crowd!
Necas, Trocheck score PP goals, Carolina beats Winnipeg 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Carolina, in […]
Thursday's Transactions

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated LS Aaron Brewer, RB Chase Edmonds and S Charles Washington to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated RB Jonathan Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.
NHL Governors Approve Penguins Sale to Fenway Sports Group

The NHL board of governors has approved Fenway Sports Group’s acquisition of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thursday’s vote was the final approval needed for the deal, the latest acquisition in an expanding sports and entertainment portfolio. Backed by billionaire John Henry, Fenway Sports also owns the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Roush Fenway Racing and English soccer club Liverpool. It is unclear how much Fenway Sports is paying for the franchise. Sportico’s most recent valuations put the team at $845 million, 15th in the league. Current owners Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, who teamed up to buy the team out of bankruptcy in 1999, are both staying as minority partners. It’s rare for an NHL team with the Penguins’ business underpinnings and recent success to hit the market. The team has won three Stanley Cup titles in the past two decades and has the highest local ratings TV of any NHL team. It also recently had a 633-game sellout streak that spanned 14 years. Fenway Sports was valued at more than $7 billion earlier this year when RedBird Capital acquired a 10% minority stake. Other investors include LeBron James and record executive Jimmy Iovine.
Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28

Min_Jefferson 14 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 3:31. Drive: 5 plays, 61 yards, 2:01. Key Plays: Cook 30 run; Mattison 14 run. Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 0. Min_FG G.Joseph 38, 14:43. Drive: 7 plays, 37 yards, 2:02. Key Plays: Cousins 18 pass to Jefferson; Cook 16 run. Minnesota 9, Pittsburgh 0.
