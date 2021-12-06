ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fans leaving Chiefs game capture fiery brush blaze

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjkQ8_0dF0sZPf00

Fans exiting the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium parking lot captured video and photos of brush fires blazing near the Truman Sports Complex following the completion of Sunday Night Football.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said fires started in two spots but a cause has not been identified.

There were high winds at the time of the fires, making it challenging to get the flames extinguished.

The fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy