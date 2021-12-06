Fans leaving Chiefs game capture fiery brush blaze

Fans exiting the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium parking lot captured video and photos of brush fires blazing near the Truman Sports Complex following the completion of Sunday Night Football.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said fires started in two spots but a cause has not been identified.

There were high winds at the time of the fires, making it challenging to get the flames extinguished.

The fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

