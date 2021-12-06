ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Sportradar
swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New Jersey,...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL
NHL

Spezza to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
NHL
markerzone.com

HABS PROSPECT ARBER XHEKAJ DROPS OPPONENT WITH HUGE RIGHT DURING INTENSE FIGHT (W/VIDEO)

Fans are already referring to it as "the wallop heard around the Waterloo region." Friday night, during an Ontario Hockey League game between the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj answered the bell against Attack captain Mark Woolley for a very intense fight. It was Xhekaj who would eventually come out on top after both landed several hard punches. Xhekaj's last right landed in just the right spot, and Woolley would go crashing to the ice. Both the combatants are six-foot-three, but Xhekaj gave up close to 25 pounds to his opponent, who weighs in at a bulky 230 lbs. This one definitely pumped up the crowd!
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#N Y Rangers#Nhl Expanded Conference#Times#Tampa Bay2415543481658#Columbus23131002676759#Philadelphia2281042051724#Ottawa2261511357864#Nashville24131012768688#Columbus 1 Detroit 4#N Y Islanders 3#Boston 2#Montreal 3#Toronto 3#Chicago 2 Pittsburgh 4#Games Anaheim
WNCT

Necas, Trocheck score PP goals, Carolina beats Winnipeg 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Carolina, in […]
NHL
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: Each team's most improved player

This is the fifth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we look at the most improved player on each team so far. 1. Florida Panthers (17-4-3) Anthony Duclair is notoriously streaky,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
swiowanewssource.com

Thursday's Transactions

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Clint Hurdle special assistant to the general manager. FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Traded INF/OF Chad Sedio to Milwaukee (American Association). GATEWAY GIRZZLIES — Signed RHP J.P. Williams. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Matt McGarry. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHPs Pedro Fernandez and Zac...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy