NYCFC is MLS Cup Final opponent for Portland Timbers

By Paul Danzer
Lake Oswego Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNKSo_0dF0s71o00 New York City rallies past Philadelphia for 2-1 win in Sunday's Eastern Conference Final.

New York City FC will be in Portland Saturday, Dec. 11, to play for the MLS Cup championship (noon on ABC).

An 88th-minute goal from 19-year-old Brazilian Talles Magno lifter NYCFC to a 2-1 win at Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 5. It will be the first MLS Cup final appearance for the club that calls Yankee Stadium home and shares ownership with English Premier League power Manchester City.

The teams did not play in the regular season. Portland owns a 5-1-0 all-time record against NYCFC, most recently a 3-1 knockout win in the quarterfinals of the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. (Pacific). A presale opportunity for Timbers season-ticket holders happens earlier on Tuesday. Visit Timbers.com for details.

Philadelphia played the conference finals without 11 players (six probable starters) because of MLS COVID-19 protocols. But the Union battled and had a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the 63rd minute. NYCFC, however, scored the tying goal less than two minutes later.

The Timbers are in the MLS Cup Final for the third time. They won at Columbus in 2015 and lost at Atlanta in 2018.

