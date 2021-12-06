ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Nick Stevens looks ahead to the football state championships

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high school football season comes to a...

www.highschoolot.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Rockets looking to bring home first State Championship in program history

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity Football has made five appearances in the championship game under head coach Scott Hamilton, but they’ve never won a state title. This season, the Rockets are heading into the 3A State Championship with an 18-game win streak dating back to the 2021 season that was played in the spring. Their most […]
TOLONO, IL
dawgnation.com

Jordan Davis downplays Nick Saban’s praise ahead of 2021 SEC Championship Game: ‘You can’t let it get to your head’

ATHENS — Nick Saban had no problem doling out praise on Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Saban is hardly the first to do so this season, as Davis is legitimately one of the best players in the country. He’s up for a number of national awards and has a Heisman Trophy case as the most impactful defender on the nation’s best unit.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Stevens
Lantern

Football: Day gives early look ahead to Rose Bowl

The sting from a critical rivalry upset loss persists in the hallways of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, but a chance to even slightly make feelings rosier can come on New Year’s Day. Despite missing the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2018, head coach Ryan Day said...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#State Champions#Football Season#American Football
heartlandcollegesports.com

Pro Football Focus: The Beef With Iowa State RB Breece Hall Continues

When Breece Hall walked off the field for the final time last season, he not only left as a Fiesta Bowl champion but also college football’s leading rusher. In a shortened 2020 season, Breece managed to rush for over 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns. He ended up not only...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy