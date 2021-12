He is currently busy with his Serbia in the Davis Cup but Novak Djokovic continues to talk about tennis at 360 degrees. The Balkan champion talked about many issues and released the following statements to the local media: "Seeing the current young tennis players I notice that there are some parts of me in them, I think about things like self-confidence, a great desire to win, passion and devotion to sport.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO