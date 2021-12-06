ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Lawmakers plan to introduce resolution banning Vaccine mandates, dishonorable discharges

 7 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Lawmakers in congress plan to introduce a resolution next week that would put a stop to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on large businesses, which requires anyone working for a company with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated.

The mandate has been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court, however republicans want to go one step further and ‘ban’ vaccine mandates altogether. They also want to block the department of defense from giving military men and woman a dishonorable discharge for not taking the vaccine.

The GOP is expected get support from democrat senator Joe Manchin. The resolution only needs 51 vote to pass instead of the usual 60.

District Courts strike down Biden Vaccine Mandates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 6th court of appeals has denied a motion filed by the government to transfer the OSHA vaccine mandate case to a different location. The mandate, which would impact about 85 million employees, was temporarily blocked by a Federal Appeals court after a group of states, including Texas sued the government […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Study finds apparent increase in Myopericarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between Covid-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of Myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to CDC data about 2,300 reports of myocarditis occurred from 1990 to 2020. Of those, nearly 2,000 […]
EL PASO, TX
Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Tesla says has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company made the announcement in a filing with U.S. securities regulators. The filing said the relocation from Palo Alto, California to a Gigafactory near Austin, Texas. In U.S. […]
TEXAS STATE
CNN fires Chris Cuomo 'effective immediately'

NEW YORK (AP) —  CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday less than a week after new information emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year. The network had suspended its prime-time host on Tuesday to investigate his conduct, after […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
