Last week, former Business Insider (now Insider) editor at large Sara Silverstein headed to TheStreet, the financial publication owned by The Arena Group (formerly known as Maven), as its new editor-in-chief. The last editor-in-chief of TheStreet was Tara Murphy, who resigned in 2017. TheStreet has operated under a series of managing editors since then. With a career spent in hedge funds, finance, Bloomberg TV and Business Insider — where she helped build out its video team and oversaw newsroom and business strategy — Silverstein is up for her next challenge: growing the audience at TheStreet.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO