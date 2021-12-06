ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jonathan Allen Doesn't Care About the Doubters, But Believes in His Team

By Kevin Brown
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Allen doesn't care about the doubters, but believes in his team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington's fourth consecutive win had a lot to be proud of and its team captain and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was just that. He doesn't care about those who doubted the...

