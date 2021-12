Chief Marketing Officer at Launchmetrics, the leading Brand Performance Cloud in Fashion, Luxury and Beauty. As a platform that reaches an estimated 2.2 billion users worldwide — and now that digital video is at the forefront of the marketing industry — YouTube has become a “go-to” sharing platform for long-form video content. The pandemic accelerated the digitization of Fashion Week, and video has proved to be a great way to bring your audiences to your digital front row. Brands are using YouTube to create moments that consumers can re-watch and reevaluate continuously over time, which, as a result, can help them enhance brand performance in the long term as they expand their reach and tap into new audiences.

