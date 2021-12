Buffalo Sabres forward Drake Caggiula is week to week with an upper-body injury, the team announced Friday. Caggiula missed the team's home game against Boston on Wednesday. The latest injury report also included forward Casey Mittelstadt and goaltender Craig Anderson, both of whom are still listed as week to week. Mittelstadt participated in the team's morning skate on Wednesday but wore a non-contact jersey. He skated on his own prior to the team's skate on Friday.

HOCKEY ・ 13 DAYS AGO