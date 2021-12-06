ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs' Nick Ritchie: Garners power-play helper

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Ritchie produced a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets. Ritchie...

www.cbssports.com

theleafsnation.com

WATCH: Nick Ritchie nets his first goal as a Leaf

The Leafs dominated the Blue Jackets in the opening frame of Tuesday night’s matchup and with just over three minutes remaining in the period, Ondrej Kase made a great play to come away with the puck on the forecheck and find Nick Ritchie out front. Ritchie made no mistake and finally picked up his first goal in Blue and White.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Ritchie, Steeves, Rubins & Marner

As part of their three-game homestand, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. As one would expect, the Lightning are a strong team and come into the game two points behind (with two games in hand) the Maple Leafs in a tough Atlantic Division.
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

The Maple Leafs are California Dreaming

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. I'm in Vegas for the first time since before COVID at New...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs: 3 Must-Watch Games in December

The Toronto Maple Leafs set a franchise record for wins in November and will look to continue their winning ways with 13 games in December. The 12th month of the year comes with many time commitments that could take away from your Maple Leafs’ viewing time. In that case, here are the can’t miss games of December.
NHL
FanSided

December Outlook for the Red Hot Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs just completed a November to remember. They set a new franchise record by winning 12 games in a single month. Toronto played 14 games in November and finished with a record of 12-2-0. Picking up 24 of a possible 28 points in November is an impressive...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Are Unlikely Candidates to Trade for Jake DeBrusk

The Toronto Maple Leafs have no interest in Jake DeBrusk, nor should they. The 25-year-old, a first-round draft pick in 2015, requested a trade from the Boston Bruins over the weekend. His agent was quick to notify the media to drum up as much interest as possible. When a player is rumoured to want a trade, there is usually speculation about Toronto being a partner. Not this time, of the reported dozen or so general managers calling the Bruins, there is no mention of Kyle Dubas. So despite some ideas on social media and fans trying to work hypothetical trades, there is no reason Toronto would want DeBrusk.
HOCKEY
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs @ Ducks Preview: Quack

The Leafs get set to close out their California road trip with a sweep as they get set to face the not mighty Ducks at 5pm PST. There are a few big stories heading into the game. First up, Jason Spezza gets set to play his 1200th career game. Former Duck Ondřej Kaše will not play as he’s still suffering from that upper body injury. And Kyle Clifford will make his Leafs debut Reloaded tonight along with Dermott in for Liljegren as Keefe calls for “fresh legs.”
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon will play Wednesday vs. Maple Leafs after missing 8 games

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon will suit up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Tuesday. "He'll be in," Bednar said on Denver's Altitude Sports Radio. "He'll be playing (Wednesday). It would take a lot to keep him out." MacKinnon has missed the last...
NHL
CBS Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs take top spot amid dominant stretch

Last week, I bemoaned the lack of clarity in the NHL's mushy middle. The elite teams really asserted themselves. Because of that, there aren't any major changes at the top of these rankings -- except at No. 1. Prior to opening night, the Toronto Maple Leafs had some of the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Won't play Wednesday

Kase (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Avalanche, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Although Kase won't play against Colorado, he's expected to participate in Wednesday's morning skate, indicating he could be ready to return as soon as Saturday versus Minnesota. The 26-year-old forward has picked up five goals and eight points through 21 contests this campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Offers helper in win

Engvall recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks. Engvall set up Wayne Simmonds for a late insurance tally in the third period. With a goal and two assists over his last three games, Engvall has seen a slight uptick in offense. The Swedish forward has a modest seven points with 48 shots, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating in 23 appearances this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Snags power-play helper

Hoglander produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins. Hoglander helped out on Tanner Pearson's opening tally, but it was also his tripping penalty that led to the Bruins' game-tying goal in the third period. The 20-year-old Hoglander ended a five-game point drought with his assist Sunday. He's up to 10 points, 56 shots and a plus-2 rating in 22 contests, with two of his five assists coming on the power play. The Swedish winger has been solid despite the Canucks' overall struggles as a team.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Garners assist Sunday

Brodie managed an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks. Brodie set up Auston Matthews for the opening tally at 7:48 of the second period. The 31-year-old Brodie collected two assists in four games during the Maple Leafs' now-completed road trip -- he was initially credited with two assists in a 6-2 win over the Kings, but one was taken away on a scoring change. The Ontario native has four helpers, 31 blocked shots, nine shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 23 contests despite regularly working in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Earns power-play helper

Miller posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens. Miller helped out on Elias Pettersson's first-period tally. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Miller -- that's unusual on its own, as he's typically been one of the Canucks' most consistent scorers. He's gone eight games without a goal, but the 28-year-old has 20 points, 57 shots, 54 hits and a minus-2 rating in 23 contests overall.
NHL
NBC Sports

Maple Leafs making an early-season statement

You are probably already thinking it. It does not matter what the Toronto Maple Leafs do in the regular season until they actually do something in the playoffs. Or something along those lines. The playoffs are what teams are measured by, and this current Maple Leafs core has no doubt...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from the Avalanche Loss to the Maple Leafs

In a game that was hyped as a possible Stanley Cup preview, the Colorado Avalanche made their first trip to Scotiabank Arena in two years and were beaten handily by the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs. The contest had many storylines — Nathan MacKinnon returned to the lineup, Nazem Kadri returned to Toronto, the best offense against the second-best defense in the league — but the game was more or less over midway through the first period, after Toronto scored their third unanswered goal en route to an 8-3 victory.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Sends power-play helper

Dahlin notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken. Dahlin finished November in good scoring form with 10 points (four on the power play) in 14 contests. The Swedish blueliner is already up to 14 points through 22 outings this year, putting him on pace to top the 50-point threshold for the first time in his career. He's added 46 shots on net, 29 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Brock Boeser: Registers power-play helper

Boeser posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins. Boeser set up a Tanner Pearson goal at 3:33 of the first period. The 24-year-old Boeser has been dreadful on offense lately, as his assist snapped an eight-game point drought. For the year, the winger has just nine points to go with 47 shots and a minus-8 rating in 19 appearances. He's too talented to play this poorly for long, but fantasy managers may want to keep him out of their lineups until he turns things around.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs want to recondition Petr Mrázek

Both Petr Mrázek and Ilya Mikheyev have missed most or all of the regular season, and won’t be able to just jump back in the lineup. They both could end up in the AHL on a conditioning stint, so it’s time to re-learn how this works. Conditioning Loans. There are...
NHL

