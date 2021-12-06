Maple Leafs' Nick Ritchie: Garners power-play helper

The Toronto Maple Leafs have no interest in Jake DeBrusk, nor should they. The 25-year-old, a first-round draft pick in 2015, requested a trade from the Boston Bruins over the weekend. His agent was quick to notify the media to drum up as much interest as possible. When a player is rumoured to want a trade, there is usually speculation about Toronto being a partner. Not this time, of the reported dozen or so general managers calling the Bruins, there is no mention of Kyle Dubas. So despite some ideas on social media and fans trying to work hypothetical trades, there is no reason Toronto would want DeBrusk.

HOCKEY ・ 11 DAYS AGO