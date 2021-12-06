Siakam’s Magic Calms the Wizards – Raptors Reaction Podcast

The Washington Wizards are off to one of the most surprising starts of the 2021-22 NBA season. They have found a bit of success early on, even after trading Russell Westbrook. Now, the front office can remain aggressive in order to acquire another intriguing piece to help down the stretch.
For years, the Boston Celtics have been a force in the Eastern Conference and always seem to be in contention to make an NBA Finals run, but that just has not happened. Boston has made the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons, this year likely making it eight, but they have not reached the NBA Finals in this span and have instead made it to the Eastern Conference Finals three different times.
The Washington Wizards (12-7) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-13) at Paycom Center. Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021. Washington Wizards 101, Oklahoma City Thunder 99 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ. Way to get back on track homies another big one...
The Toronto Raptors (9-11) play against the Indiana Pacers (12-12) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021. Toronto Raptors 97, Indiana Pacers 114 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050. 12 days, 6 games, 9,000 km and 4 time zones later, the...
P. Siakam38 MIN, 18 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 8-19 FG, 0-4 3FG, 2- FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- Poor shooting night including missing open looks from three. With OG and GTJ out you would hope he would take this as an opportunity to have a statement game where he does more than his part to lift the team. Instead, we got an average game. That’s the thing with Pascal, he’s a good player when we need him to be great.
Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 98-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. One -- The Raptors keep coming up short. As soon as they find a way to shore up their defence, they begin to struggle with their offence. That's the sign of a team that just doesn't have enough to compete at the moment. The Raptors really only have seven dependable players in the first place and three of them are out. It's too much to ask of third-stringers to be even half-decent second unit reserves.
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most dominant teams in the NBA thus far in the 2021-22 season. They are 18-3, tied for first place atop the Western Conference along with the Phoenix Suns. The scariest part about the Warriors is that they are likely going to...
Playing games at Scotiabank Arena has not provided the Toronto Raptors with the relief they had hoped it would. After falling to the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night, the Raptors are now 2-8 on their home turf (and 3-10 over their last 13 contests). That game was supposed to signal the start of a turnaround for Toronto, who had just returned from a gruelling six-game road trip spent largely on the west coast, as it kicked off a stretch of seven-straight in Toronto.
The Washington Wizards will be out to repeat their opening-night success when they pay a return visit to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The Wizards opened the season on Oct. 20 with a defensive-minded 98-83 victory over the host Raptors, who got their revenge at Washington with a 109-100 win on Nov. 3.
It felt like a throwback to the pre-pandemic Raptors days. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Five Raptors moving defensively like one eliminating any space the Wizards thought they might have and forcing them into one shot after another they didn’t really want to take.
— Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) December 6, 2021. Before the season, if an all-knowing entity told you that after 23 games, the Toronto Raptors would rank 13th in the league in defence and 23rd in offence, you probably would have been disappointed. With all of the Raptors’ length, athleticism and versatility, why were they outside the top-10 in defence? As for the lack of scoring, well, that would have seemed about right.
The Washington Wizards (14-9) tangle with the Toronto Raptors (10-13) Sunday at Scotiabank Arena with the tip-off set for 6 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Wizards vs. Raptors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. Washington is 3-3 overall in the last six...
The Raptors have won back-to-back games for the first time in over a month. Pascal Siakam led the way with 31 points as Toronto handled the Wizards at home. For the first time in over a month, the Toronto Raptors have won back-to-back games, handling the Washington Wizards by a final score of 102-90 at Scotiabank Arena.
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam continues to struggle through foul trouble, writes Dave Feschuk of the Toronto Star. As NBA referees across the league strive to limit calling fouls against “non-basketball” offensive flop plays, looks at the charity stripe in general are taking a significant dive. Siakam, however, continues to be whistled for fouls. The 2020 All-Star is logging a career-worst 3.5 fouls per contest over 12 games this season. He has fouled out of two games this season already.
It was as if Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. could see the future. Did he know what was coming?. It’s the only explanation for his strange pre-game comments on Sunday. “Their second unit has actually been pretty good for them,” Unseld said of the Toronto Raptors bench. “We’ve seen...
Before I get to the main keys to this win, there’s a new addition for Fred VanVleet’s career highlight reel. Fred is just playing around pic.twitter.com/3ow2xfVSkD. — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) December 5, 2021. Return of Defence!. Exclamation point here. The Raptors have now allowed less than 100 points in three...
At the start of the second quarter in the Toronto Raptors’ win over the Washington Wizards, a strange lineup ambled onto the floor. Scottie Barnes was the lone starter, flanked by reserves Dalano Banton, Svi Mykhailiuk, Yuta Watanabe, and Chris Boucher. To that point, the five had never played a single second together. And without a traditional point guard or center, it was a strange sight indeed.
It’s a hell of a thing to push through the difficult stuff. Pascal Siakam is a player who has drawn criticism for letting his grip hold on the offense wane from time to time. If teams load up, you pass out. If you’re spacing on a given play, stand in the corner. The ‘right play’ a lot of the time, for Siakam. But, on a roster that’s stretched thin in shot creation, sometimes Siakam is asked to rise above the ‘right play’ and asked to make the dominant one. Against the Wizards, he answered the call.
Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 102-90 win over the Washington Wizards. 1: That was the most relaxing game of the year for the Raptors. Their defence was locked in from the start, holding Washington to 12 points in the first quarter, and were able to hold a double-digit lead for almost the entire game. Truth be told, it was the type of no-show that lends credence to the whispers of discontent in the Wizards locker room. The Raptors gave a very professional and purposeful effort and that's all that was needed for this win. They have a very good chance to climb back or above .500 during this homestand.
