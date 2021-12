Hart allowed three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. New York's fourth goal was scored into an empty net. The Rangers dominated early, taking a 2-0 lead less than 10 minutes in before having a third goal waved off due to a mistaken offside call. It looked like things were about to get ugly for Hart and the Flyers when New York struck again in the opening minute of the second, but a five-minute Flyers power play soon after that allowed Philadelphia to settle down. The Flyers mostly controlled play after that point but scored just once -- a familiar story for a team that's topped two goals only twice in its last 13 games. Hart isn't good enough to bail the struggling Flyers out, so he seems destined for plenty more nights like this one.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO