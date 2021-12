You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. B2B logistics startup Shiprocket has raked in $185 million (INR 1,380 crore) Series E funding round. The round is being co-led by Zomato Ltd, Temasek and Lightrock India. New investors, Moore Strategic Ventures and 9unicorns, are also participating in this round, along with existing investors, InfoEdge Ventures and March Capital. This transaction marks Shiprocket’s third round of funding in 2021, which would bring the total funds raised to $280 million.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO