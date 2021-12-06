Alec Baldwin Deletes One of His Twitter Accounts Days After Emotional ABC Interview

Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his two verified accounts on Twitter, days after his emotional interview on ABC in which he talked about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust for the first time.

Baldwin’s verified @alecbaldwin account no longer exists on Twitter as of Sunday evening. The actor used that account to issue his first official statement following the Oct. 21 on-set incident involving Baldwin killed Rust ‘s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” Baldwin said via the @alecbaldwin Twitter handle.

The actor’s @alecbaldwin__ Twitter account, also verified, is still functioning but the account has not tweeted since Oct. 19. Other Twitter accounts associated with Baldwin have also gone dark or been set to private, with the account of the actor’s foundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) and his wife’s account (@HilariaBaldwin) restricting access to approved followers only since early November following Baldwin retweeting Rust crew member Terese Magpale Davis’ statement denying an unsafe work environment on the production.

Both Baldwin’s and Hilaria Baldwin’s Instagram accounts were still functional as of Sunday evening.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Baldwin’s rep for comment but did not immediately respond.

On Dec. 2, in his first sit-down interview since the shooting, Baldwin gave Good Morning America’ s George Stephanopoulos a detailed timeline of exactly what happened the day of the incident, and broke down in tears while remembering Hutchins. Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he did not want to wait for the lawsuits or investigations to conclude before telling his side of the story.