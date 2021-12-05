ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book the original house from ‘Home Alone’ on Airbnb now

By Lauren Attard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McCallister family are going on holidays again and this time they’re taking Kevin. To celebrate the milestone Airbnb is letting fellow...

It's December 1, so we think it's absolutely fine by now to say: Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals! And of course, cometh the season, cometh the seasonal movies: we all have our favorites, but near the top has to be the original Home Alone, the bonafide classic that made a twinkly Christmas star outta Macaulay Culkin. And if, as a kid, you ever held lofty ambitions of taking over the lavish McCallister residence for a night of junk food-fuelled debauchery, now's your chance, apropos of a special offer at AirBnB.
