ST. LOUIS — Nov. 17 marked 29 years the punk rock-rap band Midwest Avengers has professionally been making music, mainly performing and doing shows. John Harrington, one of the group’s co-founding members, said in the 1990s, he and the other original members went to many house parties, beatboxed, breakdanced and rapped. They decided on the name Midwest Avengers because they represent the midwest and come with a vengeance. He said at the time, St. Louis wasn’t receiving a lot of attention, especially nationally, for its hip-hop, as this was years before Nelly appeared on the scene and put the city on the map. Since then, they have been touring, playing shows, and releasing new music.

