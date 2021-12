BLACKFOOT – There is a true brother-hood in Rodeo. The cowboys in each event help each other out, whether it is with the loan of a horse, helping saddle up in the rough stock events or just being there and being supportive of one another. There is no other sport like rodeo with this strong of a brother-hood anywhere, and probably none quite like in the saddle bronc riding event.

