Sleek Extruder for Coating Applications

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavis-Standard has introduced a compact extruder engineered for extrusion coating applications. Called the CHP, the machine has a sleek design that provides a smaller footprint. It’s also said to be lighter in weight than comparably sized machines, allowing it to be...

www.ptonline.com

plasticstoday.com

Extruder Trim-Lok Super-Sizes Production Space

Extrusion company Trim-Lok has entered into an agreement to occupy a new facility in Elkhart, IN, not far from the existing plant where the company has been based for more than six years. The new facility on the eastern border of Elkhart will have 150,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing space — compared with 27,000 square feet currently — and an additional 5,500 square feet of office space. Trim-Lok expects it to be up and running by early May of next year.
ELKHART, IN
ptonline.com

Tool Changer for Smaller Six-Axis Robots

ATI Industrial Automation has a new standard tool changer for smaller six-axis robots of all major brands (and most others, the company notes). The QC-29 tool changer brings the technology of ATI’s heavy-duty tool changers to robots in the 25-35 kg payload class. This is the company’s first standard tool changer with a rectangular body that mounts directly to 40-mm and 50-mm robot wrists.
ELECTRONICS
ptonline.com

Online Robot Marketplace Aims to make Automation Sourcing Easier

A new online service is designed to assist manufacturers in automating projects by simplifying the process of evaluating multiple suppliers and determining the best match of capabilities, products and price. HowToRobot.com is a “digital marketplace” that was started in Denmark (a hotbed of robotics innovation) in 2020 and was launched this week in the U.S. at the ATX East show in N.Y.C. With this platform, “Buyers can anonymously broadcast their automation needs to suppliers globally in less than 15 minutes—for free,” says Thomas Anzur, chief sales officer at the company’s U.S. office in Chicago.
ELECTRONICS
rubbernews.com

Davis-Standard unveils two new extruders

PAWCATUCK, Conn.—Davis-Standard L.L.C. introduced two new machines—one a groove feed innovation for pipe extruders and the other for a wide range of coating applications. In a news release about the launch of the SHO extruder, the company said it achieved outputs up to 20 percent higher than existing groove feed models and improved energy efficiency with help from a DSB brand barrier screw.
ECONOMY
Phandroid

Pixel Watch marketing slides leak showing off an incredibly sleek design

Right before last weekend got underway, two major reports landed suggesting that the fabled Pixel Watch was getting even closer to its final launch. The initial report from Business Insider was corroborated by The Verge with sources suggesting that Google is in its testing phase ahead of a potential launch in the Spring of 2022.
CELL PHONES
hackaday.com

Rolling-Screw Extruder Goes Brushless

In the name of saving weight and pushing plastic, it’s nice to see continuous tweaks on 3D printer extruders from folks in their spare time. And to go where no extruder has gone before, [wayne dalton] has managed to combine the rolling screw thread extruder concept directly onto a brushless pancake motor. The result is a filament pushing mechanism weighing in at just under 90 grams. What’s more, this modification arrives a few weeks weeks after we first saw an open source version of the rolling screw thread extruder land on Thingiverse back in September.
ELECTRONICS
rubbernews.com

Meteor buys Creative Extruded, saving company from closure

BOCKENEM, Germany—Meteor Group has acquired Ohio-based Creative Extruded Products L.L.C., now called Meteor Creative Inc. The acquisition marks a reversal to Creative Extruded's October decision to close permanently on Dec. 31 after a previously planned sale of the company that fell through. Creative, which makes plastic and rubber moldings for...
BUSINESS
plasticsnews.com

Extruder builders expect continued growth in 2022

Extruder builders kept up their strong pace of production to meet pandemic-related needs for food packaging, medical tubing and utility conduit as well as decking to work and entertain at home. Their customers that manufacture plastic pipe for municipal infrastructure and residential drinking water lines also will be busier with...
CONSTRUCTION
ptonline.com

Erema and Amut Partner to Install New Extrusion Line at Alto Packaging

This past summer, Erema and Amut finalized the installation and commissioning of Alto Packaging’s first extrusion line for food-grade PET sheet in the New Zealand market. At the processor’s in Albany, New Zealand, Alto processes 100% washed post-consumer flakes into 100% food contact-grade monolayer thermoforming sheet. This represents the first system to be installed for this application in New Zealand.
ECONOMY
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

US government wants to know why the hell Tesla owners can play videogames while driving now

We said in January that we were impressed by the gaming PC built into the 2021 Tesla Model S, which company chief Elon Musk said is powerful enough to play Cyberpunk 2077. It's accessible from any seat in the car via a wireless controller, and it seems like a nice way to spend time while your car's charging. We assumed, though, that it wouldn't be playable from the driver's seat while the car was moving.
POLITICS
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
PC Gamer

Get Razer's sleek and powerful Raptor monitor for $200 off

The Razer Raptor is the peripheral manufacturer's first entry into the gaming monitor market, and perhaps unsurprisingly it managed to hit a home run with it. This particular model has received a chunky $200 discount because Razer recently updated the Raptor to support a 165Hz refresh rate—but apart from that, this panel's specs are near-enough identical (a sign of how right Razer got it the first time around).
ELECTRONICS
Science Focus

Diesel True Wireless Earbuds: Looks sleek, but a bit awkward to use

They look sleek (if a little like something worn by a businessman in the late 2000s) and have good sound quality, but they’re uncomfortable in small ears. When it comes to audio, there are two types of people: those that can tolerate mediocre sound quality, and those that can’t. Now, when I’m listening at home, I want the best I can buy.
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

CMA CGM Acquisition Creates Fourth-Largest Contract Logistics Player

The Ingram Micro CLS business being acquired specializes in e-commerce contract logistics and omnichannel fulfillment. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mby.com

Ryck 280 yacht tour: Is this sleek new sportsboat as good as an Axopar?

At the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, MBY editor Hugo Andreae took the chance to look inside the Ryck 280, which was making its global debut. There was a notable frostiness in the air at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival as a host of new sportsboat builders tried to muscle in on the market for outboard sportsboats so deftly exploited by Axopar.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

