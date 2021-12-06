ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mysterios have returned to victory

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
 4 days ago
Cesaro vs Sheamus The two begin the match as Ridge Holland watches them backstage, trying to learn something from his idol Sheamus. And in the end, it is the Irishman who wins with his finishing move, after the two have yelled at each other about things from their past, or Sheamus...

Wrestling World

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

