The Las Vegas Raiders offense started sluggishly and came alive too little too late, as they fell to the Washington Football Team 17-15 in Week 13. Following their significant win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Las Vegas Raiders had an opportunity to make serious ground in the chase for the playoffs in Week 13. To inch closer to a postseason berth, they would have to first overcome the Washington Football Team, who entered Sunday afternoon with a three-game winning streak largely built off the improved play of their defense (even without Chase Young).

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO