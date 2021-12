The Buffalo Bills never lost faith in Dawson Knox. He paid off that faith on Thanksgiving night by entering the team’s record book. In the third quarter of the Thanksgiving night matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Knox put the Bills up 24-0 following his second touchdown of the evening. That touchdown moved Knox to seven touchdowns on the season and put him in sole possession of the team’s single-season record for touchdowns by a tight end.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO