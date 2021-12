Throughout the pandemic, the trajectory of the virus has led to changes in how we live our lives as health officials respond to a rise or drop in COVID-19 infections. And while access to highly effective vaccines has provided a high degree of protection from the virus, waning immunity over time and the appearance of new variants can mean that extra levels of security are needed to keep the public safe. Now, Scott Gottlieb, MD, former commissioner of the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), has said that COVID surges in some parts of the country mean that certain states should consider bringing back mask mandates to slow the spread of the virus.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO