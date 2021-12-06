ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron shouldn’t cancel year-end holiday plans, Fauci says

By Jinshan Hong, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The arrival of the highly mutated omicron variant in the U.S. shouldn’t cancel end-of-year holiday plans for fully vaccinated Americans, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor said. “If you are vaccinated and your family is vaccinated, enjoy the holidays,” said Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S....

www.mdjonline.com

